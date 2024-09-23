Your skin is an important part of your body. As well as storing vital nutrients and moisture, skin acts as a protective barrier, keeping you safe from external dangers. Keeping it healthy keeps you healthy as well as looking great.

There are many different factors that affect the texture and makeup of your skin, including seasonal changes. Here are some tips for supporting your skin through the different seasons.

Understand how seasonal shifts affect your skin

Temperature and humidity are two of the largest driving forces in changes to your skin. As the temperatures drop, indoor heating increases. The changes between two different temperatures as you go about your day impact your skin.

In winter, be aware of dryness caused by cold weather and a lack of moisture in the air. Summer can bring oiliness and breakouts, and spring is known for allergens. Recognizing these changes allows you to make changes in your skincare routine, rather than sticking to one pattern.

Adjust cleansers and moisturizers according to weather

Your moisturizer and cleanser should be adjusted as the seasons shift. In colder, drier months, opt for a more hydrating cleanser. Typically, these are milky or creamy formulas. For moisturizer, look for richer products that support the skin barrier. Remember to layer your moisturizer right after cleansing, especially in winter.

Warmer and more humid months call for lighter, water-based or gel moisturizers. Lighter cleansers are also helpful as they help to prevent clogged pores and excess oil.

Maintain hydration and skin carrier protection year-round

Skin hydration is important all year long, but it should be a focus as the seasons fluctuate. If you spend time outdoors in dry, cold air or indoors in heated spaces, hydrating your skin is vital.

Humectants, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, help to draw moisture from the air or deeper skin layers to the surface, keeping you looking plump and fresh.

There are many different products that include humectants, like anti-aging cream. Adding this to your routine protects against fine lines and locks hydration in.

Be sun-smart and adjust sun protection throughout the year

Many people think sun protection is only applicable in summer. Whilst it is especially important in the warmer months, UV rays don’t take the winter off, so it is necessary then too.

UV rays are known to be harmful to your skin, causing immediate effects like sunburn and long-term issues such as eye problems, an increased cancer risk, and premature aging.

SPF should be a cornerstone in your summer skincare routine, not just for your face but your whole body. Choose a light formula and reapply regularly. You may notice that as your skin transitions from winter to summer, it is more sensitive, so look for products geared towards sensitive skin.