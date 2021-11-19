The Illustrated Woman by Howard Schatz

It is easy to create (make something that has never existed before) anything, including photographs. It is next to impossible to create miracles.

I work hours striving to develop images that surprise and delight……me.

I fail almost all the time. However, by tenaciously searching, striving and working, every once in a while the creative gods visit me with “oh, my!”

When I first saw the incredible art and craft that has become part of this young woman’s body, I felt that there was a magnificent opportunity to create special imagery.

Howard Schatz

