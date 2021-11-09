In the Spotlight Spring Fashion Weeks, 2021-22

words Alexa Wang

Watching from the lens – the way fashion designers and many brands see things the world would have been more colorful, bright, and playful. There are trends full of glamor, with a sense of ingenuity, and generous designs leaping beyond our imaginations to picture creativity in a new curve. Seemingly gorgeous, depicting a purpose, and speaking a story striking perfectly with our sense of being modern, these iconic and unique collections truly embody – beauty, love, hope, and sheer joy.

Apart from the outfit trends, it’s also intriguing to check out the trends of venue designs and event signs. Whether it is New York fashion weeks that redefine our concepts of runways with a fascinating view of the Empire State Building, or the city of lights during the ‘Paris Fashion Week’ at the Grand Hall of Le Carreau du Temple symbolizing richness, magnificence, and eternity contributing to our belief in prosperity, high spirit, and celebration. It feels there is something delightful for everyone to capture and cherish till the next event. If you have missed the details out of your favorite fashion event – Do not worry! Here are some quick highlights of the popular spring fashion weeks.

Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week was utterly wonderful and full of surprises. With the likes of most beloved designers and notable fashion houses, the event whimsically unveiled comfort and creativity. All in all, the entire event was a generous representation of detail in a welcoming sense.

Redefining the meaning of sexy, the entire week was spotted with a collection incorporating a mix of retro and fresh designs. At the heart was the collection from Fendi, Chloe, and Lacoste spreading the wave of optimism with bare belly dresses. On the other hand, Chanel made 90’s black and white swimsuits look sloppily adorable.

The popular label Fendi featured a special collection of artistic outfits with the lights of hot models like Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Christy Turlington, and Kate Moss setting the ramp on fire. The collection was staged with a blend of conscious design and futuristic materials shaping the fluids and dynamics to create a fashionable future. This time around it is frills, puffy sleeves, silhouettes, hues of bright and neutral colors, and sequin putting on a show to remember.

Apart from these, Stella Mccartney fancies the breeze with colors full of flavors and pleasing to the eye with cut-out dresses, while something jawdropping was presented at Loewe. The heels at Loewe transcended from ordinary to take form as artistic candles, nail bottles, and cracked eggs.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week was pretty much a balance between digital and physical format. Many of the collections showcased are presented virtually using cinematic experience and innovative picturization. But, some brands and designers readily awaited this moment to surprise at the most fascinating location.

The LFW weekly edition ramped up as Brand Burberry’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci unveiled a fresh collection drawing inspiration from the ocean and its vivid life. The deep blue world was beautifully spread and sprung into action using the natural colors and nautical-inspired fabric in their virtual presentation. The virtual presentation was thematically centered around nature as models walk around through the forest to celebrate the beautiful summertime in style. The trench coat and tailored blazers from the show were some of our personal favorites.

Taking from there, eminent designers Richard Malone, Simone Rocha, Vivienne Westwood, and Molly Goddard turned the event as graceful it can be with a new line of fine summer collections that are a hallmark of modern aesthetic and unbridled imagination. It could never get even better as the drama of color and exuberant designs culminated into something incredible to capture and relate to lately. Molly Goddard Puffy Dress and Michael Halper’s creative playful outfits surely conjured a divine feel.

New York Fashion Week

The New York Fashion Week SS 2021 arrival was much of a cold play as COVID-19 made a massive impact on the shows and designers. The majority of the fashion shows in the edition were turned into virtual showcases and several big names Mark Jacob, Michael Kors, Pyers Moss stay out this round. It is solely upto the new-age designers and small fashion labels to seek out the opportunity to set the mood and tone with their unique styled collection.

The NYFW begins with the rejoice of many allowing a new line of fashion trends to spring into action. Jason Wu was one of the first ones, to begin with, his spring 2021-22 collection that is entirely breathtaking and impressive. It is a chance for new designers like him to emerge and attempt to create a new identity from scratch. On one end of the spectrum were people like – Jason Wu, Ulla Johnson, LaQuan Smith, and others choosing ethereal locations to showcase their inspirations while on the other side were small players such as Catherine Holstead that strike a balance between virtual and reality.

The NYFW was all about distinctive and artistic fashion labels satisfying our appetite for new and unique outfits, but the show transformed into a hotspot as star models and acclaimed celebs made their name count in the attendance to create a star-studded show. Top models including Gigi Hadid, Proenza Schouler, and Precious lee made a sensational comeback to the ramp with their catwalk. Alicia Silverstone, Katie Holmes, Lil Kim were other stars worth mentioning were the highlight of the week-long edition.

After a long week event of popular presentations from Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst – the edition closed out with a presentation from Tom Ford. It is how the event said goodbye with an emphasis on sportswear and streamlined fashion.

Milan Fashion Week

The Milan Fashion Week was fantastic and furious as the industry’s most renowned brands and designers put their gems on display. The power players return to the model their new spring-summer collection for 2021 with featured shows intertwined between physical catwalks and digital presentation. Truly ablaze and precisely polished, the runways presented an immersive view of stunning and vibrant masterpieces.

Major Fashion Houses such as Dolce & Gabanna and Fendi sparked attention with their eclectic collection in the physical catwalk show while the iconic labels such as Versace and Prada embraced digital display. The 102 look show from Dolce & gabana staged mini skirt, laced lingerie, shredded denim, and cargo pants. On the runway, it was hard to miss Gigi Hadid who stepped out with Versace multi-colored button-up shirts and pastel pants, on the other outright gorgeous Dua Lipa see-through halter dress held everyone’s attention, other remarkable names spotted were Becky G, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Pavin. Recreating versatility and exploring freedom was the true highlight of MFW.

As the extraordinary spring-summer season puts to an end, we eagerly anticipate to the upcoming events to throw some distinct and wonderful inspos to us. The idea to try out new things and explore the trends from the spring-summer collection gives us freedom and courage to discover the unknown.