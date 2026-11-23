Throwing Muses have released a new version of ‘Moonlight’, the latest track to emerge from their forthcoming live album, Moonlight Sessions, due for release on 5 February 2026.

Recorded at the Ottobar in Baltimore, Moonlight Sessions captures the band in their natural habitat: loud, unpredictable and gloriously untamed. Some forty years on from their seismic self-titled debut, Throwing Muses remain a singular proposition, with Kristin Hersh at the helm, making music that feels as urgent, peculiar and vital as ever.

The album documents a highlight of the band’s 2026 touring year, which saw them take to the road in support of their acclaimed studio album Moonlight Concessions. Joined by Cello Pete (Harvey) on cello, Hersh’s son Dylan on bass and returning drummer Fred Abong, the band revisit their catalogue with a renewed sense of abandon. These are not simply faithful recreations of familiar songs, but living, breathing performances: gritty, cathartic and charged with the unpredictability that has always defined Throwing Muses.

Across its 47 minutes, Moonlight Sessions draws on six selections from Moonlight Concessions, alongside material from landmark releases including Hunkpapa, Purgatory/Paradise, House Tornado, The Real Ramona and Sun Racket. The result is a thrilling journey through the band’s past and present, with Hersh’s monolithic guitar cutting through sweeping cello arrangements, shifting between intimate, atmospheric passages and full-throttle sonic expanses. Her unmistakable vocal delivery remains the beating heart of it all.

As Uncut recently observed, Throwing Muses possess “the sound of a band growing no less peculiar and wondrous.” It’s a quality that Moonlight Sessions captures in abundance.

The album will be available on limited-edition yellow vinyl, as well as digitally.

written by Alan Traynor