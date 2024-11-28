words Alexa Wang

Buying a used car is always a challenging experience because it is hard to determine its history. From accident reports to unpaid tickets, knowing a car’s history protects you from days of headaches.

Fortunately, there are some excellent services to support you to review the history of a car by its licence plate. Here’s a breakdown of the top six options to help you make the best choice.

1. Motorscan

Motorscan places first on our list as the most dependable method to verify a vehicle’s plate history. Using Motorscan, you can get a complete report containing accident history, previous owner information, mileage confirmation, and others. The system is easy to use, thus it is easy to obtain the relevant information quickly. No matter if dealer or private individual, Motorscan guarantees a transparent purchase decision.

Ready to give Motorscan a try? Visit Motorscan‘s website and take control of your vehicle purchase with just a few clicks!

2. Carfax

Carfax is just one of the varied companies that offers detailed vehicle history reports. Although the service is mainly provided in North America, information on accidents, previous owners and even maintenance records are available via Carfax. Searches are possible using the licence plate number, or the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Carfax is known for its accuracy, but keep in mind that it may not cover every country or region.

3. AutoCheck

AutoCheck offers robust information with a particular emphasis on accident records and title checks. Its Vehicle Score feature helps compare a car’s history to other similar vehicles, giving you an overall sense of the car’s value and reliability. AutoCheck’s strength lies in its comprehensive analysis of a vehicle’s accident history, making it a solid choice if you want an extra layer of confidence.

4. VINCheck.info

VINCheck.info is a free service that provides basic information about a vehicle’s history, including salvage records and title issues. While not as detailed as some of the paid services, it’s a good option if you want a quick look at the essentials without spending money. VINCheck.info also checks for theft records, which is a huge plus if you want added peace of mind.

5. National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)

The NMVTIS is a government-backed service that provides reliable data on title issues, salvage records, and junk status. Although it doesn’t provide the same depth of information as Motorscan or Carfax, it’s a trustworthy source to confirm whether a vehicle has major red flags. NMVTIS is perfect for those who prioritise authenticity and want an official check.

6. EpicVIN

EpicVIN is another dependable option for those looking to check a vehicle’s history. It offers information such as odometer readings, accident records, and photos from past sales. EpicVIN is particularly useful for cross-checking details, providing you with a well-rounded report to confirm other data you’ve gathered.

Conclusion

To make sure of a used car is an important step in purchasing a used car. All these services provide some different unique features, but Motorscan provides the best solution for an overall and robust vehicle registration history investigation. Using comprehensive reports and a straightforward platform, Motorscan enables you to make the right decisions and store with security.

Don’t leave your vehicle purchase to chance. Stop by Motorscan today and start your history from the plate check. It is fast, simple, and it provides you with the comfort you deserve.