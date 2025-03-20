Upgrade your small home and garage: smart changes for big impact

words Alana Webb

That phrase, “Good things come in small packages?” With a few careful adjustments, it just might apply to small homes. You don’t need a mansion to achieve a wow impact with your home — it’s perfect the size it is.

These are the smart changes you can make for a big impact. These are the best ways to decorate if you want to upgrade your small home and garage.

Maximise vertical space

Run out of horizontal space? Go up. Vertical space is the secret to success with smaller properties; wall-mounted storage and over-the-door racks all help. It avoids using floor space while keeping belongings and essentials neatly stored. Genius.

It’s easy to veer towards avoiding storage units like the plague when decorating a smaller property. Yet, actually, it’s merely a question of properly displaying your belongings. Who knew that decor can actually make a space look bigger?

Opt for multi-functional furniture

Decor aside, what about furnishings? Again, it’s easy to sway towards a minimalist approach, assuming that adding furnishings can make a small property look cluttered. This isn’t necessarily the case; consider multi-functional furniture.

Anything that serves a dual purpose ticks off multiple things at once. That could be a foldable desk or a bed with hidden storage underneath. In a small house, every square foot should be consciously maximised. Make the most of your furniture.

Upgrade lighting & paint

Always consider colour, which falls into two categories: lighting and paint. Everyone knows that light-coloured walls and mirrors can really brighten small spaces. It’s like (an extremely pleasant) trick on the senses.

That said, don’t restrict how you utilise colour psychology just because of your house size. Equally factor in the purpose of each room. An office might require concentration, while other areas might have more cosy requirements.

Take your living room, for instance; there are so many inspiring small living room decoration ideas. However, conscious lighting and colour palettes often achieve the best — most striking — results. A bit of warm yet layered lighting can add dimensions while maintaining that cosy atmosphere.

Enhance garage functionality

Small homeowners with unused garages: what are you playing at? This space is perfect for allowing you to branch out and embrace a more functional living space. An unused garage could transform into a home office, gym, or hobby area with a little attention.

Consider maximising ceiling space through roller garage doors, adding insulation to promote year-round usability, and adding better flooring. At the very least, have a good deep clean and invest in optimal storage solutions.

Improve energy efficiency

Comfort is relative. But one way to increase your budget for ‘beautifying’ your home? Cut how much you’re spending on utilities like energy bills.

Energy-efficient appliances are a great place to start, while insulation investments can reduce heat loss. With a more comfortable and efficient home, you’ll have extra money for decorations and furnishings.

Just a few smart changes could greatly impact your beautiful small home.