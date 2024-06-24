Upgrading Your Smile Without Braces

If you’re feeling self-conscious about your smile but you have no intention of having braces put on your teeth, then you may be wondering how you can upgrade your smile and make it look better without the additional metal in your mouth.

Braces can be expensive and they can be painful, and then the last thing you want to deal with if you’re trying to dodge the inconvenience. If you want to work on your smile without getting braces, the good news is you can do it. There are so many different options for you to try instead, and therefore we’ve put together a list of those options below.

Smile Without Braces

Image source: Pexels

  1. Teeth whitening. If you’re happy with the size and the shape of your teeth, even if they may have a little crooked bit here or there but you wish they were a little bit brighter than you might, look into teeth whitening treatments. Your dentist can give you a professional whitening treatment, especially if your dentist can specialize in it. In office treatments can make your teeth look dramatically whiter in just a couple of hours, so you can literally take a longer lunch and go and whiten your teeth. The results of whitening treatments are often impressive and they can give you that self-confidence boost that you’ve been looking for.
  2. Veneers. Some people choose to get veneers  for their teeth if they’re uncomfortable with their smile and they’re looking for an upgrade. Perhaps the shade of your teeth or the shape of your teeth are just not for you anymore. Veneers are very thin layers of porcelain or dental composite that your dentist places over your natural teeth. They cover the front of the tooth which makes it very easy to cover up any imperfections. They cover craze lines, stains, and they can even give your teeth the impression of looking straighter.
  3. A new crown. A crown for a king or a queen maybe, but teeth require crowns if they are cracked or heavily decayed. If your teeth are like that, they may not be actually strong enough to support veneers, so veneers may be out of reach for you. Crowns can achieve a similar effect to a veneer because it covers the tooth’s visible surface to change the colour, shape and size, but they do cover the entire tooth above the gum line and not just the front. That means that they can reinforce any teeth that are structurally compromised.
  4. Gum grafting. For a brighter and healthier smile, you may look at grafting. Gum grafting covers any exposed tooth roots and it turns the clock back on those receding gums. You can even contour your gums to remove excess tissue to allow for more of the tooth to be visible when you smile.

First thing that you can do is have a good discussion with your dentist. They’ll be able to tell you exactly which treatment is best for you and for your teeth, and determine how healthy they are right now. 

