There’s something quietly radical unfolding in Venice this spring. Inside the crumbling, timeworn walls of Palazzo Rota Ivancich, Koen Vanmechelen stages We Thought We Were Alone — his first solo sculptural exhibition in the city, landing in sync with the La Biennale di Venezia.

We Thought We Were Alone - Koen Vanmechelen art show venice

 

 

 

 

 