If you’re planning to get married in 2026, it’s a good idea to stay informed on the current trends. Knowing what other people are doing can give you the confidence to pursue your dream wedding, no matter what you’re interested in.

From large, weekend-long events to intimate weddings with a few close friends and family, your wedding day is set to be one of the most important days of your life. It should go without saying that you should have it exactly as you want.

So if you need any inspiration or you’re considering the latest wedding trends, here are some options for your 2026 wedding.

Celebrations that feel truly personal

The biggest wedding trend going into 2026 is the hyper-personalised one. Rather than having the traditional wedding that’s the same as any other, more couples are injecting their joint identity into every aspect of their wedding.

From music and decor to menus and venues, newlywed couples are choosing to emphasise their storytelling with tangible details. This helps all the guests feel like they’ve truly been invited to witness the couple’s lives, while simultaneously cementing them as the focus for the day.

If you’re planning to do the same, you may want to think about how you can get even the smallest detail to represent your union.

Weekend-long events and intimate micro-weddings

The traditional wedding format is something else that’s seeing variations. From multi-day celebrations that turn the wedding into a huge festival-esque event, to intimate micro-weddings with only the closest friends and family, the format of your wedding should reflect who you are as a couple.

Another common choice is an elopement with a later celebration, as this offers more connection and flexibility with the event. Since you’ll already be married, this can remove most of the stresses from the day, and you can focus solely on enjoying yourselves.

Bold colour palettes and sculptural floral designs

Style trends and colour choices are another element on the rise for 2026 weddings. Many couples are choosing warm, earthy hues, like terracotta and olive, to give their wedding a more natural vibe.

These colours are then accented by bright and bold florals, creating a dramatic impact. This unique combination creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, and while the main colours are soft and calming, the accents offer a truly wonderful contrast.

Statement bridal fashion

Bringing high fashion to wedding day celebrations is another trend rising for 2026. Since these fashion trends are developed to draw attention with dramatic designs, they’re perfect for the bride who wants all eyes on her. Options include everything from maximalist gowns with bubble skirts to capes and halters.

For couples choosing finer touches, the bride may wish to pair her dramatic gown or sculptural cape with a platinum engagement ring that offers both timeless elegance and enduring quality.

Immersive guest experiences and designer details

The final 2026 wedding trend on our list is immersive guest experiences. Covering everything from live artists to creative signage and interactive stationary, couples are constantly coming up with new ways to ensure their wedding is one to remember.