How to Furnish Your New Home

words Alexa Wang

A fresh start in a new house is very thrilling, but also quite challenging. You want a house that will satisfy your daily needs, please the eye, and impress your friends, but there’s so much to do, especially when it comes to choosing the right furniture. You’re probably overwhelmed, but put your worries aside because we’re here to help you out.

Here’s what to bear in mind while furnishing your new home.

1. Start with What you Already Have and Recycle!

Before rushing to buy new things, take a look at what you already own. You’re likely to find things that you still want or that might fit in your new place. It’s also wise to take a look at your furniture in a new light. In other words, identify the pieces of furniture that just need a new look or some refurbishing, and which ones you no longer have use for. Selling the pieces you don’t need anymore will save you a lot of space and earn you some money in the process.

2. Pick a Style, Theme, and Color Palette

It’s easier to find what you like when you have an idea of what you want. Picking a style, theme, or color palette for your house will give you the kick start you need to begin imagining what you want your house to look like. Instead of wandering for hours at the furniture store, you will directly narrow your choices to specific items. You can look up different styles on the internet, like contemporary, modern, minimalist, mid-century, and more, to see what suits you best. As for the color scheme, you probably have one you want to dominate your house or different rooms. The trick is to know more about different color palettes to pick two or three tones that complement one another.

3. Design Your Furniture

If you can’t find the furniture of your dreams, you can design it rather than reluctantly choose from what’s available on the market. There are design tools and other sources online, where you can design or find a picture of a specific piece that you want and send it to a manufacturer. Think outside the box and get your furniture imported from different locations. You can find a local company that connects you with a furniture manufacturer in Vietnam that will identify reliable Vietnamese furniture factories, work with them to design your product, get you the best deals, and conduct quality control. This will save you a lot of time and effort, and you’ll end up with something satisfactory and unique.

4. Second-hand Could Be the Answer

You never know what to expect when it comes to second-hand furniture, but it could be much better than you imagine. You might find a very valuable piece at a garage sale or an antique shop whose owner just didn’t need anymore. It will also be less expensive than its new counterpart, and not necessarily worse in quality. Our advice would be to try using old furniture before buying it to make sure it’s sturdy, but don’t buy used mattresses, as they could have germs or bugs in them. Last but not least, keep in mind that giving old, wood furniture a coat paint could make all the difference.

5) Prioritize

When shopping around for furniture, start with the rooms you’ll spend the most time in, like your living room and bedroom. By picking furniture for them first, you can make sure you invested enough in it to make it comfortable and long-lasting. Starting with a bed or sofa is a good idea since it’s best to invest in durable ones that may cost an extra buck.

6) Make a Budget for Decoration – But Leave It for Last

Decorations will surely add a good value to your home as well as give it aesthetic flair. They will reflect your style, please your eyes, and impress your guests. Getting caught up with the furniture, you may end up leaving out the finishing touches of artwork and other decorative elements, so it’s important to set a budget for decorations. However, you must leave buying decorations to the end, after you’ve bought all necessities.

7) Hire an Interior Designer

If measuring, picking the right colors, decorating, and setting everything up to look aesthetically pleasing isn’t your forte, consider hiring an interior designer. That might cost you a little bit extra, but it will still save you money in the long run because you will be sure of what you need to buy, so there’s no chance of buying something, then discovering it doesn’t really fit thanks to new technology that professionals nowadays use, like 3D modeling.

There’s a lot to consider when furnishing a new home, from finding your preferred style and buying furniture to covering the costs and decorating. As tiresome and nerve-racking as it may be, it can still be fun if you plan it wisely. That way, you’ll end up with a comfort zone and a place that shows off your taste and style.

