Father’s Day Gift Guide – Six Gift Ideas He’ll Really Love

words Al Woods

With restrictions on society still in effect and so many of us separated from our loved ones, maintaining a sense of normalcy can be difficult.

But, with father’s day swiftly approaching, it’s the perfect time to show your dad, grandad, uncles, and any father figure in your life how much you appreciate them. Here, we’ve rounded up six gift ideas he’s sure to love during these uneasy times.

Show you care with food

Recipe kits and food hampers are perfect for a dad who’s a huge foodie. And, as the lockdown has prevented restaurants from trading normally, many eateries have adapted their services to cater for home delivery. For us, this means the choice of cuisine has never been more rich.

Taking the humble takeaway to a new level, DIY meal kits have fast become a popular way of enjoying restaurant-style food in the comfort of your own home. Why not gift your dad a meal fit for a king, removing the hassle of having to search for ingredients on the sparse supermarket shelves.

For an Italian feast, why not order a recipe box of freshly-made pasta by the artisan chefs at Pasta Evangelists, or send everything he needs to craft one of Patty & Bun’s mouth-watering burgers, all from the comfort of his own kitchen.

Recreate the pub at home

While the news that pubs could reopen from June 22 is sure to put a smile on your old man’s face, the social distancing measures that will likely be put in place could mean that it’ll be difficult to actually get there for a refreshing pint.

Instead, let your dad pull the pints at home with his own mini tap from The Sub. Simply tap on a compatible keg of his favourite beer, and he’ll be able to enjoy a perfectly chilled draught that’s infinitely better than a four-pack. However, if ales are more his thing, why not get the Dadvent Calendar from Greene King, which comes complete with 12 brilliant puns that are guaranteed to make every dad giggle.

Relax and unwind with a pamper session

The stresses of lockdown and the anxiety of living in a post-Covid world has left many people struggling with their mental health. The World Health Organisation noted “elevated rates of stress or anxiety” within the population when lockdown measures were first implemented, and the lack of socialising meant that signs of depression were expected to rise. Even if your dad is coping well, pampering him will work wonders for keeping his mind strong and healthy.

Start off with a good skincare regime, like this Body Bundle box from Bulldog which has every grooming product your dad could possibly need. And while he can’t head to a spa to get a full-body massage, the truShiatsu neck and back massager—which is even Oprah approved—is the next best thing. Let your dad toggle through different intensities as it works out all the knots, melting all his stresses and anxieties away.

Stay fresh with hair grooming kits

We’ve all seen dodgy lockdown haircuts crop up on social media lately. Help your dad maintain his look with a brand new trimmer for his beard and hair, or, if you’re lucky enough to be quarantined with him, take it upon yourself to give him a fresh fade by following one of these guides to cutting hair. We’d recommend sticking to just light trims to maintain the style, rather than going for a whole new look which could backfire.

For a much more luxurious experience, book in a grooming session with a barber to use once restrictions have been lifted. Many independent barbers are selling gift vouchers to redeem at a later date in order to keep the business afloat. Our personal favourite is an hour-long session from the masters of grooming at Truefitt & Hill, who’ll treat your dad to a haircut and shampoo, a traditional hot towel wet shave, as well as a manicure to revive any tired hands.

Tech gifts to keep him occupied

With all this free time we’ve unexpectedly had handed to us, many people are looking for new hobbies to keep our minds occupied. Treat your dad to a new tablet to keep him busy, whether it’s for streaming movies and music, playing games, or revisiting some of his favourite books. Be sure to get one with good quality front and back cameras – it’s important to be looking good on those weekly Zoom quizzes! Or, if he’s more interested in gaming, try and get your hands on a coveted Nintendo Switch, which has proved so popular during lockdown that it has repeatedly sold out.

Keeping fit with a home gym

If your dad is into his fitness, it’s highly likely that he’s missing the gym. The entire fitness industry has seen a drastic change over lockdown, with equipment sales rising by a massive 170% during lockdown as people continue their fitness regime at home. Add to your dad’s home gym with this smart skipping rope by Tangram, which syncs up to his phone to analyse his workouts and cardio score while he completes a workout. Or help him track his own body metrics with a Whoop strap, giving him the insight to his body that he didn’t even know he needed.