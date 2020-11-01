How To Choose The Perfect Type of Cake For Your Wedding

words Al Woods

Cutting a wedding cake is a special tradition that your friends and family come together to celebrate. With tons of wedding cake photos online, it’s overwhelming to find a wedding cake that will work for you. Check our guide to know the considerations you have to make when choosing a wedding cake.

1. The baker

You can’t have a great cake without a good baker. Asking for recommendations is one way of knowing the different bakers to consider. However, you have to understand that they can prepare different cake styles.

By examining these styles, you’ll come across different bakers who understand your needs. Besides checking the style, you also need a baker who can prepare a cake to satiate all your guests. In most cases, the baker can choose the pans to use and ensure that they provide you with the ideal serving.

Before you settle on a baker, it’s essential to taste their samples. Note that this is a professional who you’d like to work with for your wedding. Providing some suggestions on the areas they can improve on will help you create a rapport with the baker.

2. The flavor

When choosing a baker, tasting the cake allows you to know about the prowess of the baker. However, after finding a baker, you need to know the different flavors and styles you’d like. Research is one way of finding some unique flavors for the wedding cake.

If you want to try something new, companies like CBD Cakes can do the trick for you. You should understand that a wedding cake will always reflect on the bride and groom. Therefore, choosing the perfect flavor will require a good cake style as well.

The type of frosting you consider will impact the cake style. For example, a naked cake style will require minimal frosting. To spice up the cake, you’ll have to add some decorations like flowers, fruits, and berries.

3. The pricing

There are many factors which will affect the price of a wedding cake. Some of these might entail your budget, cake style, serving or cake size, the flavors, and delivery. These are not all the factors, but they are among the few that might impact the price.

Ask for quotes from the different bakers to know the one you can go with. Remember that the quotes will vary depending on the price and quality of the cake. If you come across a baker with low prices, they might not always be the best. Look at everything that they will include in their quotes.

Speaking with the bakers can assist you in understanding their pricing. You can know the effort that they’ll invest in the cake and know whether it will be worth the amount.

Buy a cake that’s within your budget. A good wedding cake should be enough for all your guests while satiating all your needs. Don’t worry about a cake that’s outside of your budget. Speak to all the bakers to find someone who can work within your budget.