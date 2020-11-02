How to Powder Coat Big Things

words Al Woods

Coating and painting items are rather important for many different reasons. First of all, it protects the item from corrosion. Secondly, a good coating job makes the item look new and shiny. Most people use regular, liquid paint, but the fact is that the powder coating is a better option.

Therefore, if you plan on coating an item that should stay preserved and shiny for a long time, you should definitely consider powder coatings. Just like regular liquid paint, powder coatings also come in various colors. The only downside is that powder coating is a little bit more complicated to apply than liquid paint.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Today we are going to talk about what powder coating is, why it is better than liquid paint, and how to apply it on bigger items. Let’s get down to work.

What is Powder Coating?

Powder coating is a process of coating metal by using a plastic finish applied in powder form, hence the name. After the powder is applied, the item has to be heated at 450°F (232°C). Exposing the item to this temperature liquefies the powder and bonds it to the metal surface. In other words, this is how you coat an object with powder. The coating powder comes in various colors and it’s rather easy to apply. However, you must have an oven in order to apply it properly. As stated at pqovens.com/industrial-ovens/powder-coating-ovens/, specialized coating overs are your best option. But, you can use a regular oven you have in your home, as well. The important part is to heat the item after applying powder.

Why is it Better Than Liquid Paint?

This is a question a lot of DIY enthusiasts are asking whenever there’s talk about powder coating. This method of coating is very popular today, but what makes it better than the traditional liquid paint you are used to?

Powder coating offers many benefits that traditional liquid doesn’t. For example, powder coating is better for the environment. This is something every single one of us should take into consideration when buying a product. Also, you can apply a thicker layer without running. Finally, it is easy to style when using powder. However, in order to powder coat an item properly, you have to be careful and you must have the required tools for the job. Especially if you plan on coating larger items. If you want to powder coat a larger item, you can’t use the standard oven.

How to Powder Coat a Large Item?

Most people choose to powder coat smaller objects because those are the only items they can put in their oven. But, what happens when you want to powder coat a bicycle, for example? You can’t fit a bicycle frame in the oven. How can you powder coat it then? Well, as we mentioned, the most important thing about powder coating is heating the powder. The principle is the same when it comes to coating larger items.

Yes, you can’t fit a bicycle frame in the oven, but you don’t need an oven. There are other ways to liquefy the powder. One of the best ways is to use traditional heaters or infrared heat lamps. Traditional heaters are cheaper and easy to find, but they will also heat the air in the room where the item is located. Using traditional heaters can cause an uncomfortable and unsafe work environment. Infrared heat lamps, on the other hand, are a bit expensive, but they are much safer to work with. Also, they take less time to heat the item you are powder coating, therefore you will be able to coat a lot of large items in a day. This is especially important if you want to make powder coating your full-time job.

Powder coating is a relatively new thing and a lot of people are finding out about it today. Most men and women prefer it because it’s better for the environment, but they also love the fact that their items are better protected when coated with powder. If you want to coat an item that’s precious to you, then you should definitely consider this method. To be fair, powder coating can seem a bit complicated, especially to someone who hasn’t done it before, but it’s quite simple. All you need is a heat source, a powder gun, and powder. Once you acquire those three, you will be able to coat all sorts of items, large and small. Also, you will be able to do this in your own garage.