How Many Watches Does An Average Man Really Need?

The primary purpose of a wristwatch is for a person to easily tell the time, to ensure that he is not late for his appointments or meetings or to know when to call it a day.

However, watches have also become a prized piece of accessory, particularly for men. While some tend to collect various types of watches, some only own a single one. The question remains though on how many watches does an average man need.

Four is the magic number.

Casual Watch

An average man should have a watch that he is comfortable wearing daily and that blends well with this everyday look. For this, you need to think about how you dress every day to figure out the type of watch that will compliment your outfit. Rest assured that you can choose from undone watches, Paul Rich watches, watches, watches for men, military watches, unique watches, cool watches, and everything else that you can find in the market, with some even offering free shipping and returns, as well as a 5% discount on your first order when you sign up on their website. The key is in knowing your signature look and matching it with a watch that will perfectly accentuate it.

Dress Watch

Another type of watch that an average man should have is a dress watch which is perfect for formal occasions. More often than not, leather-strap watches are the perfect dress watch that perfectly blends the look of a man in a tux. While a black leather strap is common, you can get creative and play around with different leather strap colors such as brown or white. Better yet, consider watches with leather straps that can be changed conveniently time and again.

Sports Watch

Most men love the outdoors, enjoying their time simply basking under the sun or playing their favorite sports. Some do so without wearing a watch, but some men cannot simply go out without wearing one, otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to shake the feeling that something is missing. If you are one of the latter, then make sure that you get a sports watch that is durable enough to withstand the extreme sports that you will be playing outdoors.

Tool Watch

Lastly, some men opt for a multi-functional watch which can prove to be beneficial. For those who need to keep track of the time in multiple time zones, a GMT watch is essential in their collection. For those who love the underwater, their collection should feature a dive watch for professional divers. Still, some go for a chronograph watch that can measure the speed of their car.

An average man needs at least four types of watches because not only does a watch tell time, but it is a valuable piece of accessory too. For this reason, a man should have a dress watch for formal occasions, as well as a sports watch that he can wear during extreme outdoor activities. It is also good to have a tool watch for hobbyists, aside from the casual watch that is good for daily wear. Perhaps this is the best time for you to go ahead and start investing in your watch collection.