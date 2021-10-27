Best Cars for Road Tripping

Cars Road Trip

Are you planning on packing your bags and going on a road trip? If you live in Australia, we recommend seeing the country by car at least once.

There’s a lot to see apart from main cities and popular attractions across the Outback, but you need to have the right kind of transportation to traverse its landscapes. The following cars will be the perfect companion for your next road trip.

Top 15 Cars for Road Tripping

Before hitting the open road, make sure you compare car insurance packages that extend to rentals or other countries if you’re planning on taking your adventure elsewhere.

Campervans

The campervan is a self-propelled vehicle that provides both transport and sleeping accommodations. The most famous campervan, the Classic Volkswagen Camper, is still a favorite for most travelers due to its roomy interior, but they likely won’t suit your needs.

Older campervans are also harder to repair and break down often, which is the last thing you need in the middle of the desert. When choosing a campervan, you should always consider:

  • The number of people you’re traveling with
  • How much time you’ll spend living in it
  • Creature comforts, like a shower or washroom

Compact campervans are smaller and ideal for lone travelers, while families or large groups should choose a monster camper. If you decide to take a month-long trip or plan to use your camper again in the future, you may want to prioritize comfort over gas mileage or engine.

Based on research, the following campervans are the best on the market:

  1. Winnebago Revel Camper Van
  2. Nomad Vanz Sprinter Conversion
  3. Ford Terrier M Sport
  4. Fiat Ducato Sunlight Cliff 600
  5. Sportsmobile Classic 4×4

Pro Tip: Convert a junkyard school bus into a campervan for more space and customization.

4WD (4×4)

A four-wheel drive (4WD or 4×4) vehicle is a two-axle vehicle drivetrain capable of providing torque to all wheels simultaneously. It may be on-demand or full-time (all-wheel-drive or AWD), but avoid AWD because they aren’t intended for off-roading.

If you live in a country with multiple seasons, snow, or deserts, 4WD is optimal because they’re unlikely to stall or get stuck. When choosing a 4WD, you should always consider:

  • Gas mileage, as 4WD vehicles use a lot of gas
  • Car type (heavy truck or sports car)
  • Trunk space (cars are lacking, but trucks have plenty)

Modern 4×4 are a far cry from the uncomfortable and noisy off-roaders of the past. While they can be expensive to run, they’re worth the investment. 4×4 SUVs are primarily known for lasting multiple years on difficult terrain and can tackle ice, sand, and dirt with ease.

Based on research, the following 4WD vehicles are the best on the market:

  1. Honda HR-V
  2. Honda CR-V
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Kia Sportage
  5. Nissan X-Trail

Pro Tip: Stick to Asian manufactured cars as they’re the most reliable and cheapest to care for.

Station Wagons

A station wagon (estate car) is an automotive body-style variant that looks similar to a sedan but has an extended roof. They have one or more rows of removable or folding seats, no luggage compartment, and a full-width tailgate, which offers the driver more space for storage.

Although off-roading is out of the question, if you’re sticking to main roads and cities, the station wagon is the best choice. When choosing a station wagon, you should always consider:

  • The amount of luggage you’re transporting
  • How many people are joining your
  • The tailgate doors swing and width

Station wagons offer the largest amount of space you can get while still enjoying the experience of driving a car. They’re the perfect blend of a sedan and SUV, but they’ve become more of a niche product. Overall, station wagons are practical vehicles and offer many top-notch features.

Based on research, the following station wagons are the best on the market:

  1. Subaru Outback
  2. Volvo V60
  3. Audi A6 Allroad
  4. Audi A4 Allroad
  5. Volvo V90

Pro Tip: Avoid American-made station wagons as they’re expensive to maintain.

