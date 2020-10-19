Must-Have Equipment for Your At-Home Gym

words Al Woods

When the pandemic hit the world in 2020, gyms closed, people stayed indoors, and no sports took place. People turned to working out at home and running in the parks.

Now, more than ever is a great time to be developing a space in your home into a home gym. Whether you are a seasoned gym-bunny or a complete exercise novice, we have laid out a detailed list of everything you should purchase to get an excellent workout done at home. We’ll start out simple and cheap, then work our way up to bigger and more expensive products. Read on to find out more.

Entry-Level Gear

If you are new to working out, don’t have much space, or just want to start small then these are some of the key items we recommend. The folks at GymGiant Gear also suggest that you should go for smaller equipment first when you are just starting out and testing the waters. These four items mean you can get great resistance and cardio workout at home.

Exercise Mat

The first thing you need for a home workout is a mat. Sounds simple, but with a mat, you have the comfort for yoga and sit-ups, as well as cushioning for your feet when doing explosive exercises. The mat is an all-round essential.

Dumbbells

Whether you’re throwing around lighter weights in a HIIT workout or want to really target those biceps, you’ll need dumbbells. Consider buying a lighter and a heavier set so you can vary your workouts. Or, purchase a set of adjustable dumbbells so you can mix it up mid-workout.

Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are a newer product compared to the classic dumbbell. They help you target muscles you may not have been able to with traditional home workout equipment. Think lat pull-downs and hamstring curls. These are easy to do in a gym, but much harder to replicate at home, which is why resistance bands are becoming so popular right now.

Jump Rope

Yes, you read that right, jump rope. Jumping or skipping with a rope has been a key cardio tool for decades, and with good reason. Studies show that 20 minutes of jump rope gives you as much steady-state cardio as running for the same amount of time. This is especially great if you have bad joints and prefer not to run.

Mid-Range Equipment

Let’s take it up a notch! Maybe you have a bit more dedicated gym space, or just want to train harder now. These items will take your home workouts up a notch to the next level, and bring you closer to that real gym feeling. Make sure you have enough room to store these items!

Pull Up Bar

Many pullup bars fit in a door frame and are relatively easy to install. Some are permanent and some clip on and off. Pull-ups are truly essential to have a strong back workout, so if you can fit one in your home we highly recommend it.

Bench

A bench can help you take your home weightlifting to the next level. Without a bench, you can certainly achieve a lot by adapting items in your home or doing floor-based weight lifting. However, a bench brings you far more versatility and stability. If you have space for a bench at home, we highly recommend it.

The Biggest and Best

This section is for those who literally want to bring the gym home! If you are converting a garage or spare room into a fully functioning gym, then this is the section for you. We’re talking big bucks and big gains from having these set up at home.

Weight Station / Multi Gym

A weight station or Multi Gym will truly make you feel like you have left home and gone for a full gym-based workout. These are huge pieces of gear so require plenty of space. Multi Gyms can include a bench, pull up bars, cable weights, and much more. They range in size, style, and price. If you are in the market for one, we suggest doing plenty of research and figuring out exactly what you need before purchasing.

Treadmill / Cardio Machines

Finally, the cardio machines. These are almost always not a cheap purchase, and for good reason. If you want a stationary bike, treadmill, or rower, then you want it to be solid and dependable. If for some reason you don’t like taking your cardio outside, or would just like both options available, then a home cardio station is for you.

There is everything you could possibly need for an amazing home workout. Remember, if you are only buying from the first section, that doesn’t mean you can’t have an amazing workout. Look online for workout plans and get your equipment ordered. Happy lifting!