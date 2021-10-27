How Can Keeping Your Home Clean Benefit Your Health

words Alexa Wang

Have you or someone you know recently been thinking about the cleanliness of your home, and the overall effect that it might have on your health? Maybe you have just recently purchased a new home, and you are concerned about whether or not you should get it professionally cleaned before moving in?

Perhaps you have become a little more health conscious during the coronavirus pandemic, and you want to make sure that you are doing everything in your power to make the necessary changes to keep your home and health in good shape? If any of this sounds like you, then consider reading on to learn some more helpful info. This article will break down some of the most practical ways that keeping your home clean can benefit your health.

Dust

One of the most common types of household mess that can lead to health issues later in life is having too much dust in your living area. Dust buildup can be caused by many different things, and it is almost impossible to completely remove all dust from your home. Having too much dust in your home can lead to lots of issues related to your breathing, sinuses, and allergies. Making sure to regularly dust surfaces, vacuum carpets, and wash your bedding will do a lot to help prevent the buildup of dust in your home.

Mold

Another major culprit in terms of things that you can get in your home if you never clean it properly is mold damage. Mold typically develops in areas of your home that are frequently getting wet or damp. Mold can cause a huge number of different health problems, and in some cases even lead to life threatening conditions, as seen with black mold. Making sure that you clean your home regularly can help to prevent the buildup of mold and mildew in your home, and help to keep you healthier in the process. In addition to being bad for your health, mold damage can also be indicative of larger issues going on in your home, such as water leakage or holes in your roof.

Vehicles

Having a vehicle can be a great way to get to work, grab some groceries, or just cruise your local area. Unfortunately, vehicles can also be a prime source of dirt in your home. If you have a house that includes a built-in garage, then you might begin to notice that certain areas of your home in close proximity to the garage get dirty much quicker. This can be doubly true if you are the type of person who likes to regularly work on car upgrades in your home. Many pro auto technicians and casual hobbyists like to use a car containment mat for the garage to help limit the amount of dirt in your home that stems from mess in your garage. This is something that every self proclaimed grease monkey needs in their arsenal.

Dirt

Many people think that dirt is a more or less harmless substance, with the popular turn of phrase ‘rub some dirt in it’ being used lots of the time by people everywhere. Dirt can actually have some serious negative health effects if you have too much of it. Dirt from the outside can often contain lots of harmful bacteria from the outdoors, and even contain trace amounts of animal feces. The last thing you want is to have lots of dirt tracked through your home, since it looks bad and is bad for you. Things like a mud room or small shoe rack can help to make sure that dirt stays on the outside of your home.

Ducts

If you live in a home that uses central air or heating, then you already know what a large issue that having unclean ducts can present. When you don’t get your ducts cleaned on a regular basis then you run the risk of circulating harmful dust and other contaminants throughout your home. Even if the rest of your home is impeccably clean, having dirty ducts will ensure that your home is always a health hazard to yourself, your family, and any guests you might decide to have over.

Pets

Having pets live with you in your home can be one of the most rewarding experiences that a human can have, but it can also present some different threats in regards to your health and wellbeing. Pet dander has been known to cause some serious health problems, specifically for those who suffer from allergies, asthma, or other respiratory related illnesses. Making sure to clean up after your pet will help others who are not as passionate about your furry friend to also feel comfortable in your home.

Cleaning Products

Everyone always talks about how important it is to keep your home clean, but they rarely talk about how important it is to think about the actual cleaning products you are using. Many modern cleaning products can contain ingredients and chemicals that are not only harmful to humans and pets, but can also pollute our water systems. Always strive to use eco-friendly cleaning products in your home, since it will help to limit your exposure to carcinogenic materials.

After checking out some of the different bits of information listed above, the hope is that you have discovered some helpful facts about how keeping your home clean can benefit your overall health. Keeping a dirty house can have a number of negative effects, and your health is only the most obvious way that it is hurting you. You only have one body to last you for a lifetime, so be sure to do everything in your power to ensure that you are staying healthy. If you have never cleaned your house on a regular basis before, then you will marvel at how much better and healthier you feel on a day to day basis while living in a clean home. This list only includes some of the most basic ways that keeping a clean home can improve your health, so be sure to continue researching and experimenting in order to find a method that works best for you.