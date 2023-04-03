Black-tie Dress Code for Women

words Alexa Wang

An invitation to a black tie event is an invitation to get dressed up as glamorous as you please. In some ways, this is the absolute dream – you have the opportunity to slip into a stunning evening dress and feel your very best at an exciting, out of the ordinary event. In other ways?

It can be undeniably daunting. The key to finding the right black tie dress for your exciting formal affair is heading into your hunt suitably inspired. Here are a few glitzy black tie dress ideas to set you up in the most stylish way…

A classic black dress

You simply cannot go wrong with a clean, simple and absolutely timeless black dress. This style is perennially chic and has been adored by women the world over for decades for its effortless elegance, complete classicism and endless versatility. Choose a strapless sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and refined fit-and-flared skirt in a sweeping maxi length for the ideal evening gown that can work for any event no matter how formal the affair is.

Creative cutout details

If you’re looking to bring a little unique, fashion-forward sensibility to your next black tie event, then turn towards an elegant evening gown in a simple, figure-skimming silhouette enhanced with a few creatively placed cutout accents. Think waist or side detailing for a gentle statement that does most of your styling work for you. Contrast the winding nature of your dress’ details with a soft, gentle tone such as baby blue hued satin or silk blend fabrication and style with delicate droplets of pearl jewellery for a gorgeous and different look.

Plunging V-necklines

Photo: Alamour The Label

A plunging, deep V-neckline is incredibly alluring and highly formal when done correctly. Choose a timeless maxi dress cut from high-quality crepe or cotton poplin material in an inky tone of navy or dark purple for a striking impression. You can pair this dress with all manner of add-ons. Why not dial up the glamour with sequin studded statement accessories, shimmering heels or eye-catching earrings for an extra dose of magnetism?

Sequin styles

Choose a shimmering sequin studded dress to catch and reflect the light in perfect style. A square neckline met with delicate straps, a cinched in waist and mermaid shape column skirt with lace up side details will serve as the perfect partner to an intricately embellished sequin motif. Gravitate towards rich jewel tones such as emerald green to exude pure glamour.

Sheer panelling

Sheer panels woven into contemporary corset dresses is a fresh take on a fashion favourite, and perfect for showcasing at any high-level event. Get playful and choose a maxi dress with an exposed corset bodice enhanced with sheer mesh panels in a bright lemon yellow or deepest blue for a beautifully unique look.

Fabulous feathers

A few floating feathers can elevate even the most understated of silhouettes. Look to strapless, simple styles cut to skim your figure and finished with floats of feathers across the hem for a beautiful look that’s equal parts sophisticated and statement. Dress with crystal or pearl trimmed embellishments for a textural and feminine feel that is sure to stand out from the crowd at any elegant black tie affair.