Many individuals assume that enhancing home security entails purchasing superior locks, but that’s not the case.

The level of expertise of the installer, the quality of the hardware itself, and the training and background of the individual performing the installation all determine whether an upgrade will truly provide you with security, or if it’s just a facelift.

License and background checks aren’t optional

The first thing you want to hear is whether the technician is currently holding a security installer license. This is not about red tape. A licensed professional has demonstrated technical competency and, in most jurisdictions, a criminal background check is part of the licensing.

Just ask: How recent is your police clearance? Something from five years ago doesn’t say much about the person who’s currently at your door. You’re about to give this individual access to every possible entry point in your home, which often includes your family. Such trust must be earned, not assumed.

Don’t mistake a general tradesperson for a security professional. A handyman can help you with a lock change. But a licensed locksmith perth will know about keyway security, how to correctly align a deadbolt, and why a Grade 1 deadbolt becomes almost pointless if installed with a weak strike plate.

What a proper security assessment looks like

A reputable service provider takes into account your individual situation and builds a package to suit it. They walk the property to notice those details and factors marketing can’t reach.

A real security audit covers door frame integrity, strike plate reinforcement, window latch condition, hinge placement, and sight lines from the street. Strike plates are one of the most commonly overlooked vulnerabilities – a standard strike plate held by short screws can fail under a single kick, regardless of the lock above it. A good technician notices this without being prompted.

If someone quotes you a price within thirty seconds of arrival, based purely on the number of doors, that’s a red flag. Security is site-specific. A row house has different exposure than a corner block. A sliding door faces different risks than a solid timber front door.

Restricted key systems and hardware quality

After the assessment is completed, you should have a discussion about the hardware. Find out if the locks they recommend are based on a restricted key profile.

Restricted key systems prevent people from duplicating your key without your knowledge. Unlike a standard or a “do not duplicate” key that can be copied without restriction, a signed request from an authorized signatory of the associated key system, along with photo identification, is needed to cut a key on your behalf. You may not think much about that when moving into a new rental property, but it’s a nice upgrade if you share your house with roommates or have ever lost a key and worried about who might have found it.

From a hardware perspective, Lockwood and Assa Abloy are brands that communicate “this is professional-grade quality product”. Grade 1 deadbolts for exterior doors that have been robustness tested for forced entry are what you want to hear about. You will also want to ask if the hardware complies with the current standard for durability and (if appropriate) fire rating. These are not details an experienced locksmith that knows his stuff waits for you to bring up.

Smart locks and electronic access control

An increasing number of homeowners are incorporating smart locks and electronic access control systems such as keypads, fobs, and app-based entry. These systems do bring benefits: no lost keys, a log of who enters when, remote access control. However, they also present new weaknesses. The digital entry systems require the sort of encryption setup that an analog deadbolt doesn’t. And if the installation doesn’t match the specifications of the system and the door, the fancy tech is for naught. A smart-lock technician might be well-versed in the digital steps but not the mechanical ones, and vice versa. Ideally, you would hire someone who excels with both. Best setups don’t push manual locks and keys out for the digital alternatives, but rather layer them.

Local expertise and emergency availability

Security needs do not have any business hours. A burglary occurs on a Saturday night. A key breaks inside a lock right before a business trip. The person you engage needs to be accessible on emergency calls, not just when you book them in advance.

Moreover, local knowledge counts. A technician who regularly works in your vicinity is familiar with common entry points used locally, can reach faster, and has a valuable identity in the neighborhood. Services that give access to both emergency responses and long-term security planning cover you on real scenarios, rather than the ones that are simply easy to take care of.

Written warranty, labor and hardware both

Before any work begins, get confirmation of what’s covered in writing. A hardware warranty by itself will not cover you. For example, if a lock is improperly installed due to spacing and the bolt does not catch under door warp that is something wrong with the labor of the installation and that may not present itself until months down the road.

Get a written warranty that covers both the hardware and the installation and you are covered on mechanical failure and installation errors. Any professional worth their salt will offer this without question.

The hiring process is a security step

Deciding who performs this task is not some box you check off before the actual security upgrade starts. It’s part of the upgrade. A lock installed by an unprofessional with subpar hardware and no support after the fact does not secure your home. It gives the illusion of security, which could be more dangerous than taking no action at all.

Verify credentials. Inquire about the hardware. Secure a written warranty. The person installing the lock is the most important part of it.