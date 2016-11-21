In the UK, those buying their first properties have a vision: peaceful living and city access. Given the rise in hybrid working and reprioritisation of time spent in nature, it makes sense. And with first-time buyers spending approximately 40% of their wages on mortgage payments, who can blame them? Why wouldn’t you want the best of both worlds?

Here’s why first-time buyers are choosing peaceful living and city access — and one particular area that’s worth considering.

Why Vale Upton and Pontefract are Ideal for First-Time Buyers

A peaceful atmosphere and city access can be difficult to juggle. Yet there are opportunities everywhere — and they’re often hidden in plain sight. Take Pontefract, for instance. Pontefract is situated on the outskirts of Wakefield and is renowned for its industrial backstory; it’s a historic market town, but perhaps not what you’d immediately envision as a tranquil setting. Yet Vale (and its adjoining Vale Upton) is just a 20-minute drive away via the A1 or M62. These scenic commuter villages are on the rise, close to amenities but steeped in nature.

New Housing Developments: What’s on the Horizon

Swapping suburbs for village life doesn’t mean dated homes. Developers are recognising the need for commuter-friendly areas in beautiful settings. Pontefract and its outskirts have seen several new planning applications, including 71 homes at Monkhill Works, nearly 60 homes off Ackworth Road and 130 at Castle Gardens. Just searching new homes Pontefract will bring up modern and energy-efficient homes in family‑friendly settings.

Better yet, Nationwide just announced new rules for helping first-time buyers secure new-build homes, offering loans to those with just a 5% deposit.

Transport Improvements: Commuting Made Easier

Not everyone drives, and many people who do would prefer not to. That’s why the ongoing improvements to the Northern Rail services (especially the TransPennine Route Upgrade) are a breath of fresh air. It’s worthwhile researching which commuter towns will be connected by rail — not just by road. As rail connections increase, it helps justify choosing a location that balances peacefulness with city access for first-time buyers.

Community Life: Schools, Green Spaces & Local Amenities

These semi-rural settings have close-knit communities and great local amenities. Vale Upton has community resources like the cosy Gantry Pub, Upton Country Park, and a friendly Village Hall. For those wandering a few minutes afield, there are also nearby attractions like Pontefract Castle and Brockadale Nature Reserve. First-time buyers are part of a generation prioritising balance, not just seeking it. That blend of nature and comfortable urban amenities is absolutely key in their house hunting.

Anyone buying their first home has a long list of requirements. Maybe it’s time to add peaceful living and city access to the official list.