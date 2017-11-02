Experience the real Kentucky with Wild Turkey at The Whiskey Jar

Experience a taste of the real Kentucky with Wild Turkey at The Whiskey Jar – words Al Woods

Old Fashioned week was created to celebrate the infamous whiskey cocktail and its rich classic history. So why don’t you immerse yourself in the American South as Wild Turkey, the official bourbon of Old Fashioned Week, invite you to attend their free event at the very best mixology bars in the UK and celebrate the world’s most popular cocktail? Read on to win a place on the Old Fashioned masterclass.



The Old Fashioned is a classic bourbon cocktail. The story goes a bartender at Pendennis Club in Louisville, Kentucky, first made the drink to honour Colonel James E. Pepper, a prominent bourbon distiller. He then took his recipe to the Waldorf-Astoria hotel bar in New York City and history was made.

It’s fitting then that Wild Turkey are organising a series of events to celebrate this year’s Old Fashioned week. After all, with a history that runs in parallel with the world-famous cocktail, the Kentucky based bourbon producer is the perfect partner.

The simplicity of the Old Fashioned is what makes it stand out from the many pretenders to the crown of greatest cocktail. Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, sugar syrup and plenty of crushed ice. Topped with a slice of orange, this drink always hits the mark. On top of that, it is a cocktail that enjoys a long association with music of all persuasions, but especially with bluegrass.

Old Fashioned Week is a celebration of the classic cocktail that takes place in the world’s coolest bars from 2nd to 11th November. During the week, you can get a real flavour of the American South at Wild Turkey’s ‘Taste of Real Kentucky’ events taking place in Manchester, Edinburgh and London. On Thursday 9th November at The Whiskey Jar, you can soak up the sights, sounds and flavours of Kentucky during an immersive experience that, as well as serving offers on Old Fashioneds all night, will see the live bluegrass debut of the Wild Turkey Piano Bar and a spicy Kentucky barbecue. Grab a Wild Turkey 101 Old Fashioned, get your foot tapping and be instantly transported to the Bluegrass State.

And if you’re looking to go a bit deeper in, sign up to learn how to make an Old Fashioned the right way, with the Wild Turkey 101 masterclass taking place exclusively during the Taste of Real Kentucky events. The 30 minute workshop costs £10 and will include lessons on concocting (and tasting!) the perfect Old Fashioned, with a 101 Old Fashioned kit to take home and impress your friends with your new-found skills. You’ll also get two cocktails to drink during the event.

The Wild Turkey ‘Taste of Kentucky’ event at The Whiskey Jar is free to attend and open to all: 5.30pm – 11pm. For further details, please visit: Facebook.com/wildturkeyUK. To book your place on the additional Wild Turkey 101 masterclass (£10) click here.

