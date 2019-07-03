Is now a good time to renovate a property?

words Al Woods

Renovating a property can be both tough and rewarding at the same time. Renovation is not like construction, where you start with a blank page. It is mostly made for upgrades or repurposing parts of a property.

People who once renovated a property report that the process is prone to unforeseen challenges and expenses. Preparation is key to a successful renovation and the right time to renew a house relies on how prepared you truly are.

Some of the factors to consider when preparing for a renovation are:

1. Family Dynamics

You are looking forward to making your home more functional, you need to look for the perfect design that will bring the best out of it. Determinants, like the presence of children, are vital when it comes to renovating a house. You need to visualize the design of your home when they are all grown. This step helps avoid extra costs involved in changing the design in the future.

2. Financial Plan

Any remodeling project needs sufficient funding. The process can cost you a significant amount of money and time. The sooner you have a budget in place, the sooner you can start tearing down walls. However, lacking the money for a project does not necessarily mean you drop the idea. Financial experts at NewSilver.Com recommend you seek a loan in case you turn up short based on your calculations. Whether for initial or backup funding, you can set terms that you can pay off with small monthly payments that won’t hurt your pocket. It is also advised that if you are unsure whether a loan is right for you, that you seek advice from experienced lenders to assist you before making any decision. You should also remember to set aside some cash for miscellaneous expenses to make sure the process is not interrupted in any way.

3. Choose an Architect

Once you sort out issues with funds, look for an architect who will formulate a design for the project. Coming up with a renovation design can be more difficult than building from scratch. The architect will need to spend some time in the house before drawing up a plan. This process allows the designer to build up ideas on how the house will work for your position. The best thing about seeking the help of an architect is that they solve intricate house designs that you will find hard to do it yourself. The architect will also advise you on the best extensions and designs that will attract clients if you are planning to put the house for rent or sale.

4. Renovation Permit

You need to seek consent from the authority in concern before the renovation. Depending on the plan and location of your house, you will need planning permission. It is crucial to begin the process with the steps that do not require planning consent. You will also need to take note of all the building regulations to avoid issues with authority. There is also the need to have a solicitor who will confirm your title deeds to solve any problem relating to the development of the house.

5. Renovation Insurance

If you own a property, it means you are responsible for it. It is vital to have appropriate insurance for it. Sometimes you may encounter difficulties when seeking a loan without proof of insurance. You need to have your property covered and get a warranty from the insurance providers before taking out a mortgage for your house. The insurance providers will make it easy for you to continue with renovation in case you face theft, flooding, or fire during the process. Make sure that the coverage includes all the building materials, the architect, and any other person involved in the renovation.

6. Timing

There are several things that you have to consider before setting time for a renovation. You must have seen painting projects that are affected by rain. You need to plan well and set the remodeling when the weather is favorable. If you are renovating your own home, you need to set the time when your kids are in school to avoid frictions. The other strategy you can use is renovating one room at a time to allow you to have space for use.

Once all preparations are done, you can now start planning the right time to begin the renovation. Have it in mind that the process of remodeling is not easy; have a plan. With the information above, your renovation is bound to go as smoothly as possible.