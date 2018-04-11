The best survival blogs to follow in 2020

words Al Woods

There’s no shortage of survival websites. But if you’re trying to figure out which of these sites offers the most value, that can be a time-consuming job. To save time, check out this list of the best blogs to follow in 2020. Whether you’re a novice learner or a seasoned survivalist, there’s something here for everyone.

Self-Reliance Outfitters

If you’re interested in learning about first-aid, water filtering, foraging, fire starting, and primitive fishing, then Self-Reliance Outfitters has the perfect survival blog for you. Its founder, Dave Canterbury, is an army veteran and the author of the New York Times bestseller “Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival.” This blog reflects on Canterbury’s 40 years of bushcraft experience and includes everything from setting traps to building mess kits.

Frugally Sustainable

Frugally Sustainable covers exactly what its name describes. This blog appeals to an audience that wants to survive difficult times on a limited budget. It covers topics such as restoration, preservation, and preparation.

The main goal of this blog, however, is to teach you how to live sustainably. If you want two to three informative posts each week that offer insight into recycling, upcycling, natural health, nutrition, motivation, and ecology, then Frugally Sustainable is the survival blog for you.

Ready Nutrition

Tess Pennington is a Red Cross veteran who assisted with the aftermath of 9/11. Now, she runs a blog titled Ready Nutrition. Pennington covers topics such as canning and preservation, homesteading, alternative power, and medical emergencies.

Pennington also organized and compiled her experiences from 9/11 into a 52-week series on preparedness. In this helpful series, she discusses everything from food storage tools to bartering within the community.

American Preppers Network

American Preppers Network is a blog that centers around how you can become self-reliant. This blog offers tips that are designed to be used in catastrophes and natural disasters. APN defines a prepper as an individual who believes that no challenges are too difficult to overcome as long as they have the proper focus, dedication, and determination.

APN discusses things such as firearms, weather survival, water ionizers, prepping with children, identity theft, and much more. It even features an interactive forum where followers can ask questions and exchange tips and tricks.

Survival Life

Survival Life takes an approach that’s no-nonsense and logical. This blog discusses topics such as self-defense, living off the grid, prepping, and bushcraft. Its experienced team of writers includes a retired law enforcement lieutenant, a nature reliance school chief instructor, and a certified martial artist.

Learn how to sharpen a knife without sharpeners, which global catastrophes you should be prepared for, tips for hunting and fishing, and the most common mistakes preppers tend to make. Survival Life caters to an audience that wants to be ready for anything.

Peak Prosperity

Peak Prosperity focuses on a different type of survival than other blogs listed here — financial crises. The blog offers tips that can help its audience prosper in a changing economy. Cofounders Adam Taggart and Chris Martenson explore the flaws in our monetary system, how they can impact our everyday lives, and what we can do to protect ourselves.

This blog is most known for its 26-chapter crash course. If you want to stay ahead of the trends and protect your resources, Peak Prosperity is a good place to start.

Herbal Survivalist

A big part of survival is having the ability to treat yourself medically. There’s no guarantee that you’ll always have access to first-aid tools — and many emergency kits only treat basic cuts, scrapes, and burns.

For these situations, the Herbal Survivalist recommends natural remedies. The blog teaches you how to find and create your own cures. It also offers pointers on how you should deal with tasks such as heating, cooking, and lighting. If you want to learn how to cure everything from bacterial infections to neuropathy, give the Herbal Survivalist a try.

The Survival Blog

This website isn’t your average survival blog. The Survival Blog is run by a former U.S. Army Intelligence officer and covers a wide range of survival topics. Learn about marksmanship, contrarian investing, wilderness survival, preparedness, online privacy and encryption, martial law, and more. If you’re interested in getting a well-rounded experience, this is a great option.

From surviving a major disaster or simply picking up a few tips for your family trip, these survival blogs should be your new go-to for information.