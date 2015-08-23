Some of the most popular diets but do they actually work?

words Alexa Wang

Do you find yourself constantly trying to find the right diet? Like most of us, you might try to get tips from your favorite celebrity or swap information with friends and family. You might also opt for the popular diets that you hear about every now and then. If it’s widespread and so many people are on it, then it must work, right?

But is what’s popular always right, Or are most of the popular diets just a fad?

We are going to help you get to the bottom of this once and for all, so can find the diet that stops your weight fluctuations, and makes you feel good and healthy. Before you select any diet you should know more about your body and what it requires. If you are looking for fast results, you can read more here on a diet designed specifically for those who don’t want to lose that much weight.

Here are some of the most popular diets of today, and whether they are a go or a no!

The Atkins Diet

This diet was eyed with suspicion when it first became a celebrity go-to. Many were skeptical because Atkins promised that bacon, eggs, steak cooked in butter, and smoked salmon with cream cheese are safe options on your weight-loss menu. You would have to watch your carbs still, but you’ll get an abundance of tasty options nonetheless. Sounds a little too good to be true, and far from healthy, right?

Atkins focuses mainly on fats and proteins such as poultry, meat, seafood, oils, eggs, cheese and butter. It suggests steering clear of sugary carbs such as pasta, bread, candy, potatoes, chips and cookies. Carbs will be initially limited to vegetable form only until you progress, and then your diet will include more foods like beans, fruits, and whole grains.

– Does it work?

Atkins is known to be one of the best low-carb diets, and it involves only a medium level of difficulty following it. If your diet barely consists of fruits and vegetables, and you are a big fan of your pasta and white bread, then this diet can work for you and help you lose weight.

The Ketogenic Diet

Ketogenic diets are also another controversial celebrity favorite. However, as time passes, Keto is growing increasingly popular all around the globe. There are many diets, we know that contain keto options including the Paleo, Atkins and South Beach; however, a true Ketogenic diet is unlike other low-carb diets that choose to focus on protein. That’s because Keto revolves around fat, which provides 90% of daily calories under it.

– Does it work?

The Keto diet predominantly focuses on reducing frequent epileptic seizures that children suffer from. Despite not actually being a weight-loss program, the Keto diet has been used as one. Studies have shown that Keto only produces short term results when used as a weight loss diet with mixed results. There has been, therefore, no guarantee that it will be effective for everyone.

The Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is quite a standard regimen. It takes time to see improvements, but they will appear gradually and sensibly. This diet will not result in quick, drastic changes to your blood pressure, cholesterol, or your weight, but if you persevere you will be rewarded.

As the name suggests, the Mediterranean diet is based on the eating patterns that are primarily popular within countries along the Mediterranean; such as Spain, Greece, and the South of Italy.

It focuses on vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, as well as lean meats and fish. It limits the amount of your animal protein intake; so only moderate amounts of red meat, cheese and yogurt are allowed. This diet also centers around olive oil, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

– Does it work?

Studies of the Mediterranean diet have shown that it does work quite well in improving health because of its positive effect on the digestive system. This diet has also played a role in healing inflammation inside the body. Its combination of vegetables, olive oil, and lean meats has resulted in reducing breast cancer risk for its followers. Also, its consistent use of extra-virgin olive oil is beneficial as it prevents arrhythmia, and is associated with lower risks for dementia and diabetes.

So, as you can see most of these diets are popular for a reason. The truth with any diet is that, no matter how good it may be for others, if it doesn’t suit your specific needs it won’t have much of a positive impact. The trick with any diet is to make sure it includes what your body requires. Just because a diet worked for your friends or family members, does not mean it will be right for you.