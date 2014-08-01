Must-Have Essentials For The Best Camping Experience

words Al Woods

Sometimes, the stress of modern life can be a bit too much. This is why, every once in a while, people want to leave the busy streets of a city and go explore the peaceful nature. This type of self-isolation is very important, especially these days, amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the best ways to isolate yourself is to go camping.

It’s safe to say that camping is good for both mental and physical health. However, in order to do it properly, you have to be prepared. If you want to embark on this adventure, you will have to pack a lot of things. However, these are not the things you carry on your regular trips.

Here’s what should be on your camping checklist.

Sleeping Bags

Camping without a sleeping bag should be against the law. Joking aside, this is definitely one of the essential items you must have with you on a camping trip. Yes, sleeping on the grass and under the stars might seem like a fun thing to do, but trust us, being exposed to elements and insects is not that fun.

A sleeping bag will keep you warm and protected from the insects that are very active at night. Also, it will keep you dry if you don’t have a shelter.

A Tent

Since we are talking about shelter, you should know that camping without a tent can be rather inconvenient, not to mention dangerous. A tent will protect you from the rain, snow, and cold winds. In some cases, it can also protect you from the animals lurking around the woods at night.

Other than being a lifesaver, a tent is there to provide you with comfort. You can arrange the inside of your tent any way you want. You can sleep in sleeping bags or on these quality Mexican blankets; you can wear whatever you want, too. Most important is that inside the tent you will be safe, warm, and comfortable.

Medical Supplies

It doesn’t matter if you are going deep into the wilderness or somewhere near your home, it’s always a good thing to have medical supplies with you. A basic first aid kit will do the job. Why is this important? Well, even though your life probably won’t be in danger, you still might get blisters or cut yourself on some thorns. These injuries are not too dangerous, but you should be able to clean and bandage the wounds. Most first aid kits have scissors, adhesive, and gauze, but make sure to also bring some soap and an emergency whistle. You know, just in case. Oh, and bring some insect repellent if you don’t want those bad bugs to bite.

Water And Water Filter

Even if you are not going far away from civilization, you should always have enough water with you. You never know what will happen. You might need water to clean some wounds and this means you will have less water to drink. If you are going on a camping trip that will last more than a few days, you should always have clean drinking water at your disposal. This is why you must have a water filter or purification tablets with you. This way, you will be able to drink water from nearby streams and ponds, without worrying about getting sick.

Waterproof Matches

One of the best things about camping is sitting around a campfire, telling ghost stories. Well, you don’t have to tell ghost stories if you don’t want to, but having a campfire would be nice. Still, building a fire is not always a simple task in the wilderness. Especially if it’s raining. This is why you should always have waterproof matches with you. Fire will keep you warm, but it will also help you to protect yourself from dangerous animals. However, always make sure you do it extra carefully, as you don’t want to cause wildfire while doing it.

Flashlight Or A Headlamp

When you are camping in the woods or the mountains, you have to be prepared for any situation. For example, at some point, you will probably have to hike during the night. You should know that nights in nature are pitch black. Hiking through the woods and not being able to see anything is rather dangerous. One wrong step and you might hurt yourself.

This is why you simply have to bring a flashlight or a headlamp. This will also help you to spot some animals and avoid unpleasant situations.

Camping can be a wonderful and cathartic experience, especially during these trying times. However, in order for you to have a good time, you must come prepared. Make sure to put these items on your checklist.