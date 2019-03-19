Airports aren’t the nicest places, even if you’re a solo traveler with no one else to worry about. Add a child or two, and the whole event becomes one stressful mess. Airports can overwhelm kids. They’re busy and noisy. There are queues and lots of waiting. There’s potential excitement for going on a trip or anxiety over flying. There are security checks and unfamiliar pat-downs. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Preparing well in advance means that airports don’t have to be stressful. Here’s how to make things smoother (hint: it involves snacks!).

Smooth Check-In Starts at Home

Before you get anywhere near the airport, make sure you’ve done everything you can to make the journey better, including getting the best deals on your flights using a VPN. Check in online to avoid queues when you’re there. Make sure you’ve chosen seats that allow you to sit together. Also, think about the location of the seats you choose. Do you want to be near the toilets? Do you need bassinets? What about extra legroom (if allowed for children)?

Next, plan where you’ll keep your passports and booking details for easy access. A cross-body bag is great for this. Many airlines now offer digital boarding passes, so make sure you’ve got these accessible and in your phone’s Google Wallet (or equivalent). A power bank is handy at this point, too, so you know you won’t run out of phone battery at a crucial time.

Some airlines also have special rules for families. Check with your airline to see whether they allow you to board before general passengers, for example. Many also allow you to take car seats and strollers to the gate free of charge.

Security Without Meltdown

If you’ve never flown with children before or it’s been a while, prepare them beforehand about what to expect through security. Tell them they might have to take their shoes off, be frisked, and put their bags through the scanner—including any soft toys they hold. Plan where your liquids and electronics will be for easy access, too.

Plan outfits carefully. Don’t dress children in bulky clothes or tricky shoes and belts. You want to get through security as quickly as possible.

Strollers, Car Seats, and Gear

Airlines vary, so you need to read up on what you will be allowed. Some make you check in your strollers before you go through security. Others allow you to take them to the gate to be stowed just before boarding. Be wary, though, often your stroller will come onto the carousel with all of the other luggage so you won’t have access to it as soon as you disembark. If you have a baby, a sling may be better.

If you’re traveling in a car, it might be worthwhile to bring your own car seat for peace of mind. You know it’s safe, hasn’t been in an accident previously, and fits securely. Many airlines allow car seats on planes (check the criteria). Others allow them to be transported for free in the hold.

Keep Kids Fed, Charged, and Entertained

Airports are not the location for everyday rules. Screentime limits go out the window. You need a stress-free and enjoyable experience, and if that means letting kids have tablets, so be it.

If your plane doesn’t have Wi-Fi onboard (even if it does, it can be patchy), download some of their favorite shows and books before you go. Remember portable chargers, too!

That’s not all they’ll need, though. Pack their favorite snacks to avoid hunger meltdowns and sweets for bribes if they need it! As you can’t take drinks through security, pack refillable water bottles and make sure you fill them before boarding.

Finally, some small “surprises” can go a long way in an airport. A new coloring book, stickers, or small toy can make a huge difference.

Calm Corners

Many airports know that these spaces can be overwhelming for children. If your children are likely to need them, research family or quiet zones in the airport and bring headphones or ear defenders for sensory-sensitive kids.

Having familiar soft blankets, cuddly toys, or a familiar story can also make things easier.

Finally, a movement break, like a walk around, before boarding can help them feel less restless in the air.

Safety Basics

In the unlikely event that something doesn’t go to plan, make sure you’re well prepared. Having copies of your passports and boarding passes, for example, will help if you misplace something. If your kids are likely to wander (or even if they’re not), a wristband or tag with the parents’ contact details can help you feel reassured. For older kids, go over simple “what to do if we get separated” instructions.

Digital Safety

Free airport Wi-Fi sounds like a blessing when you’ve got children to entertain. But open networks are rarely secure. Anyone nearby with the right tools can intercept your data. This means your passwords, messages, or even payment details could be exposed.

The risks are real. Here are some things you can do to protect yourself and your children:

Use mobile data or an eSIM (which means you don’t need to swap SIM cards or hunt down a local provider. Saily vs Airalo is a common comparison; both offer global coverage and easy setup

Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt your internet connection

to encrypt your internet connection Turn off device sharing

Keep software up to date

Turn on two-step verification for every system and device used

Planning Ahead

Prepare everything: your documents, snacks, and gear. Consider it part of the itinerary. It will set you on the right foot for a smooth and pleasant flight. Consider comfort, security, and entertainment, and the rest should take care of itself.