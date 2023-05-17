5 Incredible Places to Visit in Barbados 

words Al Woods

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

If you’re dying to escape your hectic life and want to go somewhere more relaxing, head to Barbados. The stunning Caribbean Island boasts a laidback lifestyle and has many gorgeous beaches offering the perfect setting to relax and unwind.

While you might want to spend most of your time relaxing at your resort, indulging in refreshing cocktails by the pool, you should also take the time to explore the island and check out some beautiful places. So, here’s our list of the five incredible places to visit in Barbados.

Gibbs, St Peter

As one of the world’s top destinations for a beach holiday, the beaches of Barbados are often full of tourists, especially during the peak summer season. To escape the crowd, head to the island’s west coast, where you’ll find Gibbs, a secluded spot between Holetown and Speightstown.

The secluded bay of Gibbs attracts visitors seeking to relax away from the crowds. You’ll also find several hotels and guest houses along the area, with some overlooking the sweeping views of the bay. If you want a relaxation-centred holiday, Gibbs would be the perfect place to base yourself. The beach here is set in a quiet and peaceful atmosphere, allowing you to relax unbothered under the warm Caribbean sun. Its crystal-clear waters are incredibly calm and safe for little kids to swim and play around.

Gibbs is only a short stroll from the busier Mullins Beach. So, after you’ve had your fill of water sports and looking for somewhere to relax, you should visit this place. It’s also an ideal spot for a picnic with your loved ones. You’ll enjoy the relaxing atmosphere and the tranquil views of the ocean.

Fustic Village, St. Lucy

Another fascinating place to stay in Barbados is the Fustic Village in St. Lucy, where you’ll find a stunning Barbadian home called the Fustic House. Built during the early 18th century, the Fustic House is a stately house made of coral stone and exuding a traditional charm.

The Fustic House sits on an 11-acre property north of Barbados. It was re-designed and rebuilt between the late 60s and early 70s by designer Oliver Messel. The designer is famous for his signature style of seamlessly binding indoor and outdoor spaces to create an elegant and comfortable home of exceptional beauty.

Nestled on a coral ridge overlooking the stunning views of the Caribbean, mahogany trees and lush gardens surround the extensive property. It is the perfect place to rent for those travelling in big groups. The lavish home boasts seven luxury suites spread across four wings with 13,000 square feet of living space. It features a master bedroom suite with views of the Caribbean and a guest bedroom. All in all, it can sleep a maximum of 14 guests. Aside from the library and salon on the upper floor, the property has a large sun terrace and courtyard dining areas.

Sandy Lane, St James

Many visitors to Barbados would often book stays in St James, as it’s home to some of the island’s most breathtaking villa rentals, such as the Sandy Lane, perfect for travellers seeking luxury. The lavish hotel boasts three golf courses, tennis courts, and a driving range. Sandy Lane is also home to a luxurious spa and a kids’ club and can arrange water sports activities for all ages.

Nestled on the western shores of Barbados, Sandy Lane is an ideal base for exploring some of the island’s best beaches on the west. It offers direct access to an idyllic crescent-shaped bay, a perfect place to relax, swim, and enjoy fun water sports. The area is also fantastic for taking gentle strolls by the coast. In addition, Holetown Beach and Payne’s Bay Beach are less than a mile away from here.

Exuding a sophisticated style with a blend of classical plantation decor, Sandy Lane is one of the most beautiful resorts in Barbados. It has over a hundred fully furnished bedrooms, and each has a private terrace overlooking the gentle Caribbean shores.

Silver Sands, Christ Church

Those looking for a secluded place to relax in Barbados should head to the Southeast Coast, where you’ll find the Silver Sands. Despite its remote location, the area is home to some of the most beautiful places to stay on the island. It may not be easy to find, but once you get there, you’ll find a stunning beach about a quarter mile long, featuring sugary white sands and crystal-clear waters.

Silver Sands offer the perfect setting to relax. Its constant breezes allow you to sit and observe the spectacular views. The sea can be rough for swimming. Depending on the season, it has medium to high waves, perfect for surfing. Being a secluded beach, you cannot expect to find a lifeguard on duty at the beach. Therefore, exercise caution should you decide to swim in the sea. Avoid going to the waters alone and stay close to the shore.

Because of Silver Sands’ strong winds and waves, it’s a favourite spot for thrill-seekers who want to indulge in windsurfing or kitesurfing. You will find many shops in the area that offer equipment rentals for these water sports.

Mullins, St Peter

Another secluded area in Barbados ideal for those who come here to relax is Mullins. It’s part of the parish of St Peter and is home to a beautiful beach called Mullins Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on the island’s west coast.

At Mullins Beach, you can relax in a lounge chair with umbrellas shaded by lush palm trees. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters, or venture into the coast on a jet ski! The beach has a bar to grab some refreshing drinks and snacks. Check out the small restaurants, perfect for enjoying a romantic sunset dinner by the beach.

Make the most of your holiday to Barbados by renting a car. You can drive to the island’s beautiful places, including Mullins Beach. It’s also possible to base yourself in the area and stay in one of the lovely hotels near Mullins.