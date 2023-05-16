Engagement ring trends to watch out for in 2023

Are you planning on popping the question and are on a hunt for the perfect ring? Or perhaps your significant other has asked for some tips on the type of ring you’d like? With so many styles to choose from, you may be struggling to decide what to go for.

As with clothing, ring designs go in and out of fashion thanks to celebrity influences, catwalk styles and consumer demand. If you’re keen to know what’s on-trend this year, look no further. Here, we look at some of the top engagement ring trends for 2023.

One-of-a-kind styles

One of the key trends for this year is one-of-a-kind engagement rings. Many are choosing to design an engagement ring that perfectly reflects the style and personality of their other half.

Many are also opting for complementary wedding rings in unique shapes and styles that symbolise their unbreakable bond. Think matte-look bands, unusually shaped rings, and designs crafted from black zirconium that truly stand out from the crowd.

Multi-stone rings

Another hugely popular choice this year is multi-stone rings. These impactful designs feature several gemstones, either of the same or different colours, that truly make a statement. This could be a trilogy ring with three dazzling diamonds, a cluster ring with a central stone, or a striking five-stone band made from sapphires and diamonds.

There’s also been a rise in art-deco-inspired engagement rings, often with angular edges and several square-cut gemstones. Typically large with geometric shapes and colourful patterns, these rings offer a bold and distinctive look.

Bright and colourful gems

Ideal for those wanting to make a statement, colourful gemstones have risen in popularity lately, and it’s easy to see why. Not only do they offer a unique look, but they can also feel more personal if they represent the wearer’s favourite colour or birthstone.

Popular choices include beautiful blue sapphire, elegant emerald and vibrant ruby designs. Plus, with plenty of gemstone styles to choose from, including halo, cluster and solitaire rings, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste.

Showstopper oval stones

If you’re on the hunt for a striking engagement ring, then you’ll likely have seen an oval-shaped diamond or two during your search. This hugely popular style features one large, oval-shaped diamond, usually displayed on a thin metal band.

Oval engagement rings have been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Scarlett Johansson and Kourtney Kardashian, according to Vogue, and the trend is set to continue. It’s the perfect option for those that want a true showstopper!

With so many beautiful styles on-trend this year, which would you go for?