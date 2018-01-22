Top tips for first time car buyers

words Al Woods

There is nothing quite like buying your first car and everyone will look back fondly on their very first vehicle because it provided such a great sense of freedom. It can also be hard to find the right car and shopping for an automobile can be an intimidating experience the first time around. With this in mind, here are a few tips.







Work Out Your Budget

The very first step to take is to work out exactly how much money you have to work with. Keep in mind that there will be various running costs that you need to factor into your budget, including insurance, road tax and fuel.

Do Your Research

The internet has made it easier than ever for motorists to find their ideal vehicle because you can carry out so much research online and even shop for cars for sale up and down the country. Think about what your exact wants and needs are from the vehicle which should help you to draw up a shortlist. Typically, for a first car, it should be something small, not particularly powerful and safe – hatchbacks and city cars are good starter vehicles because they are affordable and easy to drive.

Buy Used

It is an intelligent idea to buy a used car because you can get a lot more for your money and it will be much more affordable. The used car market is gigantic so you should be able to find what you are looking for with some patience, but you must also be vigilant and make sure that you avoid used car scams. A good way to reach a fair price on a used vehicle is to use a car valuation service which will give you an accurate figure for the specific vehicle.

Take Someone Along With You

One of the aspects that new drivers find trickiest and most intimidating is checking over the used car. It is helpful to bring someone along as a second pair of eyes (even if this is not your first car purchase) and you could also get a mechanic’s assessment before making the purchase. Be sure to take the car for a test drive and make sure that you enjoy driving it first too.

Hopefully, these tips will make the process of buying your first car a little easier and allow you to find the perfect vehicle. Buying your first car is an exciting experience and there is nothing quite like taking it out for a spin by yourself once you have made the purchase.