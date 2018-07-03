How to make your house safer

words Alexa Wang

The home is somewhere that you should always feel safe and secure. Unfortunately, there are a lot of threats to safety in the home which means that it is important that you know ways in which you can make your house safer. In today’s technologically-advanced age, there are lots of ways to do this which should help you to feel much safer at all times.







Video Doorbell

A video doorbell is a brilliant home security feature that allows you to see and speak to visitors without having to open the door. Footage is also recorded which can deter any criminals and allow you to identify people who step foot onto your property even if you are not in the home.

Intruder Alarms

Anyone who has had their home broken in to will testify just how traumatising this can be as this is somewhere that you should always feel safe. An intruder alarm is a smart upgrade to make which will stop intruders in their tracks and allow you to protect your home, family and possessions.

Smart Lock

A smart lock eliminates the need for a physical key and allows you to control access to your home with your smartphone. In addition to stopping people from getting access, this also allows you to always make sure that the door is locked even if you are away from the home.

Smoke Alarms

Fire is one of the biggest threats to safety in the home. Smoke alarms should be fitted throughout the house so that you can be alerted if there is a fire which will provide you with enough time to react accordingly. You should have a heat alarm in the kitchen and smoke alarms on each floor of the house and be sure to test these on a regular basis. You should also have a carbon monoxide alarm if you have any gas-powered items in the home.

Smoke Ventilation

Smoke vents are also important for providing ventilation which can help to keep areas of the home safe in the case of a fire or smoke. This can make it safe to move throughout the home and could stop further damage from occurring.

These tips should help to make your home somewhere that is safe and secure so that you can get peace of mind. There are many threats to a home but there are always steps that you can take to promote safety so that you can protect the property, yourself, your family and your possessions.