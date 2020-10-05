8 Expert Tips to Help You Buy the Perfect Gaming Laptop

words Al Woods

Some gamers like to play while on the move. Portability seems like the best perk for them and that’s why they go for gaming laptops. However, finding the best one isn’t easy because the market has a wide variety of types available.

Read on to learn more about the 8 expert tips that can help you narrow down your search for the perfect gaming laptop.

1- Cooling System

The cooling system is one of the most important aspects of a gaming laptop. You need one that can keep your processor and other components cool to prevent them from overheating. The best laptops should have heat pipes to keep everything cool and running normally. Most games are very demanding on the processing system, especially if they’re online games and you have several other players with you. This is hard on the device and it needs proper cooling to ensure that your experience stays fun.

2- Budget Plans

Some people stick to their budget plans and they find it hard to find the most suitable laptop for them. You just need to narrow it down to the basics. Think about the games you play and try to get a laptop that has at least the minimum requirements of that game. Advice from the reviewers and tech experts at https://www.laptopblogger.com/ suggests that getting an affordable gaming laptop is possible when you know the exact specs you want. This means that if you just focus on getting what you need without any extra features, you can get an excellent laptop that can run your favorite games easily.

3- Think about the GPU

You should think about the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) because a gaming laptop must have a powerful one. If you understand how the graphics card works, you will know that it’s a crucial component that renders all the beautiful images you see as you play. When your game is graphically demanding, you need a strong GPU to match those demands to ensure that your screen has minimum tearing and FPS lag.

4- You Need More RAM

The RAM is the random-access memory and you must have a lot of it to run the games you love smoothly. We’ve mentioned before how demanding some modern games can be. This is why having enough RAM can always speed things up. The more memory your laptop has, the faster it can be and the smoother your game will be. You should aim for at least 16 GB of RAM for games, but nothing beats 32 GB if you can afford it.

5- Size

You should aim for a bigger size when it comes to gaming laptops. The 15-inch screens are perfect for gaming and your experience will be quite engaging and fun. A 17-inch screen is an option too, but this will make the laptop heavier. Going for the full HD (1,920-by-1,080-pixel) 15-inch native-resolution screen is optimal. You can enjoy playing games with an epic, clear, high-res, and a large enough screen.

6- Always Go for an SSD

You should always go for an SSD and not an HDD. The old school hard disk drive is not good enough for the high-end games that you play. It’s compatible, but it will be slow and laggy. Getting a laptop with a solid-state drive instead will give you a faster experience because storing and transferring data will be instant. This makes your game run a lot smoother.

7- Avoid Popular Brands

It would be wise if you avoid popular and big-name brands because the prices will most likely be too expensive. You can get the same laptop with the same suitable specs, but much cheaper if you go for a different brand. The big-name logo is only good for emotional satisfaction. You should save some money and spend it on a laptop’s performance instead.

8- Check Online Offers

You should check online offers instead of shopping around in stores. The laptops you find online will be a lot cheaper because of the discounts and special promotions online sellers provide. This is a great chance for you to get an excellent laptop for a cheaper price. However, shipping times vary depending on your location and you might wait a week or two for your order.

Finding a decent gaming laptop doesn’t have to be complicated. You just need to be smart and get the most convenient one with the right features. You must make sure that you’ve made the right choice because these devices aren’t as flexible as desktop computers. Upgrading some of the core components might not be an option for you. Overall, if you manage to get one that runs your favorite games perfectly, then you shouldn’t worry too much about the lack of future upgrades and just enjoy your gaming experience.