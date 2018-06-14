How to best protect your online privacy

words Al Woods

The internet can be a wonderful source of knowledge and entertainment. However, despite its many benefits, it’s also known to be a dark, shady place. You have companies using and storing your data and scammers forever trying to con you out of your hard-earned money. You even have to worry about people stealing your social media photos and identity.

With the very real dangers of the internet lurking in wait, now’s the time to start focusing on protecting your privacy. So, how exactly can you protect your privacy online? Below, you’ll discover some of the best tips you can follow.

Consider using a VPN

The introduction of VPN’s (Virtual Private Networks), has made it easier to protect your privacy online. They work by masking your IP address and encrypting your online data. This means, if anybody tries to intercept your browsing data, they’ll simply be met with unreadable jargon.

It’s important to note here that not all VPNs are as secure as they claim to be. The free versions in particular have been found to sell data. So, it’s best to stick to well-known paid VPN services.

Take care with your passwords

One of the simplest yet most important security tips is to take care with your passwords. This doesn’t just mean ensuring you don’t write them down o store them anywhere they could be seen. It also means ensuring your password is strong.

You’ll also want to change your password frequently. Avoid using anything that’s personal to you and instead keep them as random as possible. Including a mixture of capitals, lower case, numbers and symbols where appropriate, will provide you with the strongest passwords. A good tip is to think of random words or phrases to use, then change them every couple of months.

Ensure your IP is protected

If you offer products or services online which have been exclusively created by your brand, you’ll also want to focus on protecting your Intellectual Property (IP). This can become pretty complex so using Withers experts to guide you through things such as patents and copyright can prove invaluable.

These are just a few tips to help you protect your online privacy. As an additional note, making sure any social media profiles you have are set to private is also going to help. Unfortunately, there are people out there desperate to steal your data, identity and money. So, taking adequate steps to protect yourself is essential.