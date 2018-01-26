IPTV set-top box vs. Smart TV – the Pros and Cons you should know about

words Alexa Wang

Have you decided to upgrade your TV experience but have no idea what to invest in? For many people choosing between IPTV set-top box and Smart TV is a difficult choice to make. With all the similar options and features they can offer, it’s hard to decide which one to fancy. But, the real question is, which of these options would better suit your taste?

IPTV Set-Top Boxes vs. Smart TV: Which One to Pick?

At first sight, Smart TVs seem to be the better option. People don’t have to deal with the hassle of searching for a spot to put the IPTV and connect it. To avoid ruining the aesthetic of thin TV sets, people often go for a Smart TV. But is that the right choice?

Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of owning a Smart TV or an IPTV Set-Top box to figure out which one would make for a solid pick.

What to Expect from IPTV Set-Top box

The IPTV Set-Top box is an add-on or a gadget that will be linked to the TV. The moment it’s attached, it provides the TV with immediate content access. Therefore, TVs that are can’t do what Smart TV can now have access to apps and movies. Here are the positive and negative sides of owning one.

Pros

Can be used on any TV model

Most models supports 4k resolution

Solid UI performance

Easy to manage

Less likely to get outdated.

What to Expect from Smart TV

The arrival of Smart TVs has paved the way for a completely different dimension of video experience. They come in a full package. Everything of use will be already integrated into the TV, which has made it the go-to option for watching movies, programs, and shows. Here are the positive and negative sides of owning one.

Pros

Fewer cables to work with

Easy to set up and get used to

Aesthetically pleasing.

Cons

Price

Expensive to fix

Some models don’t support 4K resolution

Might show delay

Constantly gets outdated.

Conclusion

The only major appeal to Smart TVs is their aesthetic. They come with a thin screen and slightly curved edges that can fit in any room. But, when it comes to making a more affordable and flexible choice, the TV box from SwitchOnShop may be the smarter option. Even old generation Smart TVs with outdated systems can stream online content with IPTV Set-Top box at a much lower price.