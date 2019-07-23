Legit ways to sell your house fast

words Alexa Wang

Trying to sell a home can be an excellent experience or a pain that you have to contend with for several months. If you are on schedule to sell the house, you will need to make a few adjustments to achieve that.

Most people use illegitimate methods such as false advertising to sell the house. For example, if you lie that a house has a certain feature only for the buyer to notice later, be certain that you will end up on the dock. Why risk illegal methods that will surely land you in costly litigation?

There are legit ways of selling your house fast, even in a crowded marketplace. Here are some of them:

Clean and declutter

First impressions matter very much when it comes to house buying. If someone does not find the house appealing, he or she will probably not even make an offer. Ensure that only essential items are there when people come to view. Make the house available for viewing only after you have ensured that everything is clean. If you have rundown furniture in the house, it will create a bad impression, and you will probably not get the offer you are looking for. Another challenge is to over personalize the property. You can check pictures of professionally staged houses to learn how to stage the viewing. Minimalist designs are preferred by professionals. Try the same.

Prepare all the documents

If the house needs an appraisal before it is sold, you need to arrange for that as soon as possible. Why? People will use the appraisal report to attack your pricing. You will also not be tempted to overprice your house. At least you will set the right price for the property, which means there will be few failed proposals. Every failed proposal brings you closer to desperation and a knockdown price. Do not do this to yourself. When negotiating, use the readily available document, it makes your case compelling, and it makes the other person know that he or she is getting the value for money.

Sell as is

If you start thinking about making upgrades, you will spend valuable time that you would otherwise use to market the house. According to the professionals at https://socalhomebuyers.com/, there are houses without any upgrades or renovations that can still attract a large pool of clients. Anyone looking to flip the property will be interested in the property. Even people who want to move in so that they can make remodels of their choice will also want such a house. However, when it comes to “as is” selling, you have to be truthful as much as possible. You don’t want anything to scuttle the buy. So, if you have not fixed any utilities as recommended, you will want to tell the potential buyer all about it.

Time the cash offer opportunities

Large and small buying companies usually come with a cash offer that you can take advantage of if you know when they are holding the cash offer. Some are continuously in the market for new opportunities. If you can time well, you will get money for your property quite quickly. Such companies rely on their independent appraisers. If you have the home appraised, set the price accordingly. They will also make a counteroffer that you can negotiate. Do not, however, accept a knockdown price that goes below the value of the home by more than 5%.

A professional listing

If you are listing the house for the same, ensure that you have a professional listing. It starts with some professional pictures. Take several pictures, about 6 to 8 images are perfect. Include the kitchen, curb, bedroom, bathroom, lighting, and overall house relative to the adjoining properties. You can take such a picture when you are 20-30 yards out. Do not take pictures of a dirty, unkempt place. At least ensure that you have taken pictures of the areas that portray the best out of the house. Also, ensure that you have enough details for the buyer, including the terms of selling.

Selling a house fast is a choice. Knowing whom to sell to is the first stage. Know what the person is looking for. Make it possible for the person to discover that aspect of your house without struggling. The help of professionals can be useful, too. An appraiser will ensure that you have the correct figure to work with. You may also need the prices of comparable houses. If you need some touch ups, you can DIY or hire professionals to do it for you. You can also sell the house as is, if you want fast cash. The important thing is, you have to clean and stage the house properly. Bad impressions can work against you.

