Vehicles to keep an eye out for this year

Happy new year!

The year of 2019 is being brought to its overdue end and 2020 is just around the corner. Car manufacturers, and even manufacturers of other types of vehicles, have all promised this upcoming year to be filled with a series of jaw-dropping automotive products.

With that said, all the way from the Germans, that know how to do it, to the amazingly durable American trucks, here is a list of all the vehicles you should probably keep an eye out for, all dropping next year.

The vehicles dropping soon

Read on to find out more about 2020 surprises!

2020 Alfa Romeo GTV

Founded by Frenchman, Alexandre Darracq, this Italian brand will soon drop its amazing GTV. Part of the FCA’s five-year strategy, the manufacturers will bring out a number of new vehicles, from sports cars to SUV; luckily, nothing will be off the table. Leading on the frontline is this 600 horsepower, hybrid coupe beast, which comes with four seats and an all-wheel drive.

2020 Aston Martin DBX

With English sophistication, Aston Martin will debut their first ever SUV, following the example of the other high-end car manufacturers. It is expected to compete with cars like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The car will feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, borrowed from Mercedes-AMG. The larger version will include even higher specifications, introducing a 5.2-liter V12 engine.

2020 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup

Nothing is better than a durable vehicle that you can exhaust, which just so happens to support high technology inside and out. The Santa Cruz pickup is expected to be based on the Santa Fe crossover, though not much information is out yet. Still, it is one of the vehicles you should keep an eye out for.

2020 Jaguar F-Type

After having shared their desire to ‘electrify’ all of their vehicles by 2020, well, 2020 is here. The F-Type coupe is expected to turn heads, though not much information is available yet.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid

Nothing is better than driving an eco-friendly car into the best the environment has to offer. Few details have been released about this model. It is said that an eco-diesel model is currently in the works. Also, it is expected to give around 33 miles of pure electric range, which is astounding.

2020 Land Rover Road Rover

The one-time English brand is set to release a sedan for the first time ever in its company’s history. It has been tentatively named ‘Road Rover’ which could mean the company will change its name. With almost no information revealed yet, except for the fact that it will run on electricity, the tentatively named Road Rover looks a lot like a Jaguar.

Soon, if you have enough money, any of these cars can be yours at 2020 is not that far away any more. Though, whether you pick a car from this list or not, try to do your part for the environment and opt for an electric car.