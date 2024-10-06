Discover the Most Breathtaking Safari Destinations Worldwide

words Al Woods

For countless people, a safari is the adventure of a lifetime, an exotic journey where they will witness nature and wildlife like they never have nor likely will again. A safari should be at the very top of your destination wishlist if at all possible, but there are of course numerous different safari destinations. Which ones are the most beautiful and worth seeing, which are the most popular or underrated, and so on, are all very valid questions that should be best answered before you start packing your bags. Hopefully, this little article will help you reach a decision easier.

Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park, in the far northeast of South Africa, is perhaps the most popular safari destination on the planet. Not only is wildlife viewing a phenomenal experience, especially if you like leopards, as they are often incredibly relaxed around vehicles, but it also has fantastic tourism infrastructure, which includes good roads, an important point for people who want self-driving safaris. Now is as good a time as any to start planning; check on the Kruger National Park Safari cost, and see what the ticket costs look like. The park is very busy of course, but visiting in low or shoulder seasons can make the experience a lot easier, as well as perhaps heading to the less-densely visited north of the park.

Okavango Delta

Northern Botswana is home to one of the most breathtakingly beautiful and wildlife-rich places in Africa, the Okavango Delta. Between May and October, it is fed by floodwaters from Angola, right next door, and the perfect time to visit for most people, where they can explore it on water using traditional canoes called mokoros, an experience like no other. Because there are only a certain amount of reserves here and tourism is controlled, the Okavango feels genuinely wild and remote, as if you were the first person to explore this wonderful place. But you should be aware that it is also one of the most expensive safari destinations, as it is so unique and diverse.

Etosha National Park

The Etosha National Park in Namibia is a great option for those who are not huge fans of wildlife or are getting too close to it, which works out well as the wildlife density here is much lower than those you can find in other safari destinations. To compensate for that, however, it features some of the most breathtaking desert landscapes you can find anywhere, and in the dry months you can find animals like elephants, giraffes, and lions gathering in water, or you can head to the Etosha Pan, an expansive salt flat where you can find animals like flamingoes. Giant, open, gently rolling landscapes, exploring this park offers a uniquely meditative and contemplative experience you should take advantage of.

A safari is one of those core memories we make in our lives, a highlight we can look back on for years and years to come, experiences and stories we can not really find anywhere else. Make sure you choose the one that fits you and your loved ones best before you decide anything.