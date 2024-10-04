Tips for Buying a Boat to Sail the World

words Al Woods

Anyone who has ever vacationed on the sea will tell you this is not just an experience but a lifestyle. This type of vacation offers a unique blend of relaxation, adventure, and luxury.

You have probably had a taste of this and wonder if it is possible to get a sailboat of your own to make the experience a recurring part of your life. Buying a sailing boat can be overwhelming, especially if you are a sailing novice and this is your first time making such a purchase.

Should I buy a boat?

To own a boat, you can either build or buy one. It is cheaper to buy than build, but building allows for customization.

Boat ownership comes with responsibilities. It is not recommended to buy one for financial gain, as it can be a waste of money.

Even if your finances can afford it, only buy one if you plan to sail for more than three months each year.

If you will be using it for only a few weeks in a year, it is recommended you charter a boat or join a sailing club instead. These alternatives allow you to enjoy sailing without necessarily owning a boat.

What boat to buy

It is important to note that there are no perfect boats to sail the world; there is only a suitable one for you. Some of the common types for sailing the world include:

Dinghies

Daysailers

Racing sailboats

Cruising sailboats

Trimarans

Schooners

Catamarans

Choosing the perfect boat for you depends on different factors, such as:

Type of sailing

The kind of activities you intend to perform with the boat will determine and influence the choice of a perfect boat. A simple boat with a small space may be sufficient for casual sailing.

Meanwhile, if you intend to sail the world, you might need a bigger boat equipped with every necessary thing to give the feel of a comfy home.

Sailing location

Boats are designed to sail most water locations, but sometimes, for a better sailing experience, they may be equipped with certain features for specific locations.

Determine your preferred sailing location and research the necessary boat features and marine electronics that will be needed for smooth sailing. These should be included in what you watch out for when inspecting your first boat.

Avoid buying a boat that is too large for your requirements, as they are not only more expensive to maintain but also more difficult to handle.

Crew number

Literally, the bigger the size of a boat, the higher the number of crew members you can have onboard. However, it is important you pay close attention to the boat measurement.

Boats are measured according to length, but in reality, they are volumetric objects. When there is an increase in the length, it is equally reflected in the breadth and width of the boat.

A 20 percent increase in length is a 60 percent increase in the overall size of the boat. This means the size difference between a 50’ boat and a bigger 70’ is not just 20’ but about a 60 percent overall increase.

Budget

This is the major determining factor of your boat choice. There are different cost factors to consider when budgeting for a boat purchase.