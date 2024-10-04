Tips for Buying a Boat to Sail the World

words Al Woods
Anyone who has ever vacationed on the sea will tell you this is not just an experience but a lifestyle. This type of vacation offers a unique blend of relaxation, adventure, and luxury.
You have probably had a taste of this and wonder if it is possible to get a sailboat of your own to make the experience a recurring part of your life. Buying a sailing boat can be overwhelming, especially if you are a sailing novice and this is your first time making such a purchase.
Should I buy a boat?
To own a boat, you can either build or buy one. It is cheaper to buy than build, but building allows for customization.
Boat ownership comes with responsibilities. It is not recommended to buy one for financial gain, as it can be a waste of money.
Even if your finances can afford it, only buy one if you plan to sail for more than three months each year.
If you will be using it for only a few weeks in a year, it is recommended you charter a boat or join a sailing club instead. These alternatives allow you to enjoy sailing without necessarily owning a boat.
What boat to buy
It is important to note that there are no perfect boats to sail the world; there is only a suitable one for you. Some of the common types for sailing the world include:
- Dinghies
- Daysailers
- Racing sailboats
- Cruising sailboats
- Trimarans
- Schooners
- Catamarans
Choosing the perfect boat for you depends on different factors, such as:
Type of sailing
The kind of activities you intend to perform with the boat will determine and influence the choice of a perfect boat. A simple boat with a small space may be sufficient for casual sailing.
Meanwhile, if you intend to sail the world, you might need a bigger boat equipped with every necessary thing to give the feel of a comfy home.
Sailing location
Boats are designed to sail most water locations, but sometimes, for a better sailing experience, they may be equipped with certain features for specific locations.
Determine your preferred sailing location and research the necessary boat features and marine electronics that will be needed for smooth sailing. These should be included in what you watch out for when inspecting your first boat.
Avoid buying a boat that is too large for your requirements, as they are not only more expensive to maintain but also more difficult to handle.
Crew number
Literally, the bigger the size of a boat, the higher the number of crew members you can have onboard. However, it is important you pay close attention to the boat measurement.
Boats are measured according to length, but in reality, they are volumetric objects. When there is an increase in the length, it is equally reflected in the breadth and width of the boat.
A 20 percent increase in length is a 60 percent increase in the overall size of the boat. This means the size difference between a 50’ boat and a bigger 70’ is not just 20’ but about a 60 percent overall increase.
Budget
This is the major determining factor of your boat choice. There are different cost factors to consider when budgeting for a boat purchase.
- Purchase price: This is a one-off payment. It is determined by the boat type, age, size, condition, brand, and model. A new boat costs between $15,000 and $75,000 on average. A luxurious model can cost over $100,000. Used boats are typically cheaper. Check online marketplaces for deals and hire a marine surveyor to help assess the boat’s condition.
- Mooring/docking fees: You will need to pay a fee to use a moor or dock your boat. The overall fee will significantly be affected by how frequently you use the boat and your sailing location. The size of your boat typically determines docking fees.
- Insurance: Boat insurance can mitigate risks in the event of piracy or accidents caused by natural disasters. The price of the policy will be determined by the age of the boat, purchase value, speed, and number of owners, among other factors. The average cost of a boat insurance policy is between $200 and $500 per year for standard coverage.
- Maintenance: Obviously, you need to take care of your boat. The basic maintenance tasks include cleaning, painting, and replacing worn parts. On average, expect to spend up to 10 percent of the boat price on maintenance yearly.
- Repairs: For optimal operation, you will need to fix any damage or malfunction that occurs. If you purchase a used boat, repair might be one of your first few expenses. Older boats will require more frequent repairs than new ones.
- Fuel: Motorboats consume a lot of gas. Fuel is also more expensive when refilling on water than the price you buy for your car. Your sailing style and distance will influence your gas consumption and, invariably, your total fuel cost.
- Equipment upgrades: Over time, you will need or want to upgrade your sailing equipment and marine electronics for better performance and convenience.
- Licensing: You will need certain licenses such as boating safety to operate a boat, depending on the state law. Keep proof of these licenses onboard, as you may be required to present them to the law enforcement agency.
- Others: As a newbie, you may need to undertake certain sailing education or certification to improve your proficiency in sailing the sea and exploring the world.