The most beautiful beaches around the world

words Alexa Wang

Find out some of the most beautiful beaches around the world that you can easily travel by boarding on one of the ships of Costa Cruises.

Sea beaches – no matter how small or big, how beautiful or not so beautiful have an incredible ability to engulf us with a force of reinvigorating energies.

Known as the depression antidote, beaches are great to fill our hearts with the pleasures of existence and help us to forgive or forget an unpleasant person or a memory. If it also happens to be one of the most beautiful beaches the world has to offer, the experience would be no less than a paradise.

Costa Cruises, as part of their cruise itineraries can help you touch down in some of these incredible beaches that you won’t forget in your life. So, let’s find out the details of the most beautiful beaches  below.

Cala de Sant Vicent, Ibiza

On the Cala de Sant Vicent beach in Ibiza, there are caves with great historical significance. After all, they were used by the Carthaginians to worship the Gods. A great place for relaxation, the beach is very popular among tourists with a family. The strip of sand is also surrounded by some lush green mountains with Pine trees, making it a perfect getaway to marvel at the beauty of both worlds.

Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza

It wouldn’t be right to make a list of the most beautiful beaches in Ibiza, but not include the Playa d’en Bossa. Frequented by party-loving, young travellers; the beach is often the go-to place to dance with some of the best DJs in the world including Carl Cox, Erick Morillo, and many others. It also happens to be the longest beach in Ibiza.

Pink Sand Beach, Barbuda

It is almost impossible to choose one particular beach in the Caribbean region, as almost all the beaches are equally beautiful. After all, it is called paradise on earth. If we must, we have to choose the Pink beach in Barbuda for its magnificent display of shades of pink sands. The island itself is also a wonderful destination with limestone, coves, caves and bird sanctuaries to explore. It is also magnificently cosy and relaxing, with only a few visitors residing in one of the few facilities.

Paradise Beach, Mykonos

As the name suggests, the beach quite literally feels like a paradise in the most beautiful Greek island of Mykonos. It is frequented by a lot of travellers around the globe, for its crystal clear water, a long strip of golden sands, as well as the colourful fish snorkelling in the warm sea waters. The atmosphere starts to get more exciting with the DJs blurting out their best party mixes from 4PM onwards, making it one of the most loved beaches among the young tourists. However, if you decide to get your feet wet, keep an eye for sea anemones hiding in the rocks.

Tags:

NEXT STORY
Fed up of Christmas? Here are 10 alternative festive treats
brazil travel tipsbrazil travel tips
PREV STORY
Besides tourism, what other trades flourish in Brazil?

You May Also Like

Giant Alaskans with Insta-friendly everything? Only at Fancy Crab

‘Instagram-friendly crab restaurant’ (Instacrab?) might not sound real.   Yet that’s what Fancy Crab is. ...

author_avatar
Chris Z
0 Shares

Radicals and Victuallers – It may not be a revolution but it delivers

Located five minutes from Angel tube station, Radicals and Victuallers could – as its ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Earlham Street Clubhouse, Covent Garden – Frat House Den with sublime Cocktails & Pizza

Nights out in central London are almost impossible. In your mind’s eye, you see ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
taste buds

Treating your taste buds to a world tour (without leaving home)

 Treating your taste buds to a world tour (without leaving home) – words Alexa ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
travel to central america

Discovering central America – Nicaragua, Honduras and Panama

From trekking around Nicaraguan volcanoes to exploring the Panama Canal, travel to Central America is unforgettable, writes ...

author_avatar
Chris Z
0 Shares
airline companies

7 things airline companies wouldn’t tell you

7 things airline companies wouldn’t tell you – words Al Woods Image taken from ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares