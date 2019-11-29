words Alexa Wang

Find out some of the most beautiful beaches around the world that you can easily travel by boarding on one of the ships of Costa Cruises.

Sea beaches – no matter how small or big, how beautiful or not so beautiful have an incredible ability to engulf us with a force of reinvigorating energies.

Known as the depression antidote, beaches are great to fill our hearts with the pleasures of existence and help us to forgive or forget an unpleasant person or a memory. If it also happens to be one of the most beautiful beaches the world has to offer, the experience would be no less than a paradise.

Costa Cruises, as part of their cruise itineraries can help you touch down in some of these incredible beaches that you won't forget in your life. So, let's find out the details of the most beautiful beaches below.







Cala de Sant Vicent, Ibiza

On the Cala de Sant Vicent beach in Ibiza, there are caves with great historical significance. After all, they were used by the Carthaginians to worship the Gods. A great place for relaxation, the beach is very popular among tourists with a family. The strip of sand is also surrounded by some lush green mountains with Pine trees, making it a perfect getaway to marvel at the beauty of both worlds.

Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza

It wouldn’t be right to make a list of the most beautiful beaches in Ibiza, but not include the Playa d’en Bossa. Frequented by party-loving, young travellers; the beach is often the go-to place to dance with some of the best DJs in the world including Carl Cox, Erick Morillo, and many others. It also happens to be the longest beach in Ibiza.

Pink Sand Beach, Barbuda

It is almost impossible to choose one particular beach in the Caribbean region, as almost all the beaches are equally beautiful. After all, it is called paradise on earth. If we must, we have to choose the Pink beach in Barbuda for its magnificent display of shades of pink sands. The island itself is also a wonderful destination with limestone, coves, caves and bird sanctuaries to explore. It is also magnificently cosy and relaxing, with only a few visitors residing in one of the few facilities.

Paradise Beach, Mykonos

As the name suggests, the beach quite literally feels like a paradise in the most beautiful Greek island of Mykonos. It is frequented by a lot of travellers around the globe, for its crystal clear water, a long strip of golden sands, as well as the colourful fish snorkelling in the warm sea waters. The atmosphere starts to get more exciting with the DJs blurting out their best party mixes from 4PM onwards, making it one of the most loved beaches among the young tourists. However, if you decide to get your feet wet, keep an eye for sea anemones hiding in the rocks.