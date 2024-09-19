Alexa Chung & Barbour reunite for The Edit

words Alana Webb

In a fleeting-trend world we often find ourselves longing for solidity and certainty. We long for clothes we can cherish and hold onto. I think Barbour are one of those brands that still manage to hold onto the idea of tradition and their heritage whilst being able to move with the times and offer up little twists and turns to keep us keen. This capsule collection has been created with designer and broadcaster Alexa Chung who once again takes the heritage of the brand but skews it just enough to give it a fresh edge for 2024.

Alexa Chung has taken on the role of Creative Director and Designer for Barbour’s new collection, “The Edit, by Alexa Chung.” losely with Barbour’s in-house team, Chung drew inspiration from vintage styles to create a fresh take on classic outerwear, clothing, and, for the first time, wellington boots. Named after her close friends and family, this collaboration is Alexa’s most personal to date.

Reflecting on her lifelong connection with Barbour, Alexa said, “I am so pleased to be exploring a

new chapter with Barbour. Designing this collection was a total joy. My intention was to create

something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying

true to the brand’s epic heritage.”

From childhood rides through the fields of Hampshire to stomping through the mud at Glastonbury,

Alexa has been wearing Barbour jackets all her life. As Creative Director of the collection, she brings

her long-standing relationship with Barbour into every piece.

The collection features wax jackets with tartan liners, colourful quilted jackets, and knitwear crafted

by Harleys of Scotland. It also introduces footwear, including a short wellington inspired by Alexa’s

Chelsea Boot and a versatile slip-on clog.

“It was such an easy decision to work with Alexa again this season as she is so synonymous with the

brand, having worn Barbour from being a child. Using Barbour’s archive and Scottish tartan heritage,

Alexa infused her personality to create a timeless collection of modern wardrobe essentials, which

we are so excited to launch to our customers globally.’

Paul Wilkinson, Group Commercial Director, Barbour.

The full collection will be available from 19th September in-store and online at Barbour.com and at

selected retail partners.

Photography Tim Walker