We love a band of mystery. We love costumes even more. But if the music doesn’t hit, the whole thing collapses into awkward theatre-kid cosplay pretty fast. Thankfully, Angine de Poitrine aren’t playing dress-up—they’re building something genuinely unhinged and brilliant.

This is not lore-first, music-second nonsense. This is the real deal.

Think: strange, shuffling systems of sound that feel like they’re constantly slipping out of phase with reality. Spiky, wiry guitar lines that don’t so much riff as they mutate. Drums that lock in like a machine having a religious experience. It’s hypnotic, but twitchy. Precise, but totally feral. You don’t listen so much as get dragged along behind it.

After two years of quietly building a reputation that’s now anything but quiet, Angine de Poitrine are stepping into their biggest moment yet. Sold-out UK debuts in London, Bristol, and Leeds are already locked, plus appearances at The Great Escape, End of the Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, and Edinburgh Psych Fest—basically a victory lap for a band that still refuses to explain itself.

Then comes October, where things scale up properly, including their biggest London headline yet at Troxy. That’s not a small room with good lighting—that’s a statement.

Dropping April 3, Vol. II is where their whole thing sharpens into something even more addictive. Faster, tighter, more dynamic. The structures twist harder, the grooves hit deeper, and the whole thing feels like it’s constantly threatening to derail without ever actually doing it.

Lead single “Fabienk” is basically the blueprint: one looping microtonal guitar figure that keeps folding in on itself, doubling, stretching, mutating—until you’re fully locked into its weird, liberating rhythm. It’s minimalism if minimalism had a pulse and a caffeine problem.

They’ve already pulled serious attention (BBC 6 Music, millions of streams, that viral KEXP set), but this record feels like the one that tips them from “you’ve got to hear this” to “why is everyone suddenly talking about this band?”

Officially: nobody knows who they are. Unofficially: still nobody knows.

The band present themselves as Khn de Poitrine and Klek de Poitrine—time-travelling, microtonal-obsessed, possibly fictional brothers making something they’ve described (or had described for them) as a “Mantra-Rock Dada Pythagorean-Cubist Orchestra.” Which sounds like nonsense until you hear it, and then somehow feels accurate.

They stare at hot dogs, pyramids, and rock music with equal intensity. They play double-necked guitars tuned to systems that shouldn’t work but absolutely do. They build songs by adding and subtracting patterns until you’re caught in a loop you don’t want to leave.

And crucially—they never break character.

Because underneath the masks, the myth, the deliberately confusing aesthetics—there’s discipline. There’s groove. There’s actual, serious musical chemistry.

This isn’t a gimmick searching for songs. It’s songs strong enough to carry a gimmick—and then some.

So yeah, we love a mysterious band. But only when they earn it.

Angine de Poitrine? They’ve earned it.

words Alexa Wang