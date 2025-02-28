The most beloved fashion brands on the Oscars Red Carpet over the years

words Alexa Wang

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most-watched events worldwide, not just in the United States. Why?

The glamour, the actors, the showbiz stars, and of course, the fashion—the stunning gowns by the most famous designers—captivate everyone as they grace the red carpet, worn by the stars of the night!

After all, who hasn’t dreamed at least once of wearing a dress worthy of Oscars night?

We may not all have the opportunity to be dressed by top designers, but today, it's possible to buy gorgeous luxury dresses that allow you to feel like a star, even if just for one evening!

In this guide, let’s take a look at the most present and beloved fashion brands on the Academy Awards red carpet.

Versace: boldness and italian elegance

Versace is synonymous with bold luxury, sensuality, and innovative design. This Italian brand has dressed countless stars at the Oscars, creating gowns that have made fashion history. One iconic example is Angelina Jolie’s gold dress from 2012, which highlighted her slender figure with a daring thigh-high slit. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga have also frequently chosen the brand, bringing Versace’s unmistakable glamour to the red carpet.

Dior: timeless sophistication

The French fashion house Dior has always been the perfect mix of classic elegance and innovation. Charlize Theron has often chosen Dior for the Oscars red carpet, wearing iconic dresses like the sculptural white gown in 2013. Brand ambassador Natalie Portman has also graced the event in Dior creations with extraordinary grace, proving that the brand remains one of the top choices for gala occasions.

Armani Privé: sophisticated italian style

Giorgio Armani and his couture line, Armani Privé, have been a staple of the Oscars red carpet for years. Known for its structured, refined gowns with impeccable tailoring, the brand has been favored by stars like Cate Blanchett, who wore a stunning crystal-embellished Armani Privé dress in 2014. Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway have also been spotted in Armani Privé designs, making the brand a go-to for Hollywood’s elite.

Valentino: the romanticism of haute couture

Valentino is another beloved Italian brand on the Oscars red carpet. Its sophisticated and feminine style has captivated actresses like Julia Roberts, who wore a now-iconic black-and-white gown in 2001. Zendaya has also stunned in Valentino, including the white crop-top ensemble that set trends in 2022. The maison remains a top choice for those seeking a refined and timeless look.

Chanel: the essence of french class

Chanel has always been synonymous with class and sophistication. Founded by Coco Chanel, the brand has continuously reinterpreted elegance over the decades, bringing unique and recognizable designs to the red carpet. Margot Robbie and Penélope Cruz are among the actresses who have frequently worn Chanel at the Oscars, showcasing how the brand effortlessly blends tradition with modernity.

Gucci: creative flair on the Red Carpet

In recent years, Gucci has become an increasingly prominent presence on the red carpet, thanks to Alessandro Michele’s creative direction, which has infused the brand’s designs with an innovative and bold touch. Lady Gaga amazed everyone at the 2019 Oscars in a black Gucci gown, complemented by the legendary Tiffany yellow diamond necklace. Timothée Chalamet has also donned several Gucci ensembles, reinforcing the brand’s reputation as a pioneer of genderless and avant-garde style.

Ralph Lauren: american elegance

No discussion of the Oscars would be complete without mentioning Ralph Lauren, one of the most beloved American brands among Hollywood stars. Gwyneth Paltrow made Oscars history in 1999 with her iconic pink Ralph Lauren gown. The brand continues to be a favorite among celebrities for its refined simplicity and sophisticated style.

Elie Saab: the magic of couture details

Elie Saab is the master of fairytale gowns and intricate couture detailing. His most famous Oscars creation remains Halle Berry’s 2002 sheer floral-embroidered dress, which secured a place in fashion history. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez have also chosen Elie Saab’s stunning designs to captivate the audience on the red carpet.

Oscar de la Renta: the essence of glamour

Dominican designer Oscar de la Renta has dressed some of Hollywood’s greatest stars for the Oscars. His opulent gowns, adorned with embroidery and high-fashion detailing, have been worn by actresses like Anne Hathaway and Amy Adams. The Oscar de la Renta style is synonymous with elegance and femininity, making it the perfect choice for grand occasions.