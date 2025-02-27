words Al Woods

Gardening is an immersive, rewarding hobby that gets you outdoors in the fresh air, destressing you while connecting with nature. It can help your wallet by reducing your reliance on fruits and vegetables from the supermarket.

Keep scrolling if you want to get into gardening but are unsure where to begin. We’ll provide easy gardening tips for first-timers to help you start your journey.

Start Small

Beginners should start small with a few pots to learn to plant and care for plants. Take time to learn to plant correctly and weed and soil before planting. Add mulch or fertiliser where necessary, and don’t be afraid to ask for help or look online for instructions.

Finding out as much as possible is better than hoping for the best. Consider planting in a plant bed to gain easier access to the plants and better control of soil type, quality, and pests.

Choose the Right Plants

Starting with low-maintenance plants will give you breathing space to develop an understanding of the growth process. Avoid tender plants like eucomis and go for low-maintenance alternatives that practically take care of themselves.

Also, consider what kind of garden you want to build, the weather, and the environment. If you want a flower garden, vegetable patch, or plenty of hanging baskets to liven up your patio, you’ll need to assess the amount of light and rain you get.

Some easy-to-grow plants suited to the UK’s climate and seasons include tomatoes and marigolds. Marigolds are an excellent low-maintenance plant for beginners that grow best in full sun and can be in full bloom during the summer months.

Know Your Compost and Soil

Understanding what you are planting and what soil and compost you should use will make the gardening process smoother. To determine the best soil for your garden, consider what plants you will be growing and where – will they be in a raised bed or a pot?

If you’re planting in pots, use a light and airy potting soil mix. Avoid using soil from the ground; it’s unlikely to provide adequate drainage and space for plotted roots to grow. Pick a soilless mix of peat moss, perlite, and vermiculite for seeds. Regular soil contains organic matter that could harm tender seedlings.

A raised bed mix and compost will enrich and boost soil fertility for flower beds, releasing nutrients over time. Add compost as a mulch to let earthworms drag it underground. Ensure you test your soil type before planting a flower bed to allow you to pick the plants that will thrive in your soil conditions.

Water Wisely

Watering your plants can be a delicate balancing act. A helpful tip to prevent evaporation and overwatering is watering plants early in the morning or late in the afternoon. This way, the water won’t quickly evaporate in the sun or turn the soil soggy.

Since house plants aren’t exposed to rain, they may require more attention when watering than outdoor plants. If they’re wilting, you may need to immerse their pot in a water bucket and hold it down until their compost is soaked.

Other potted plants native to tropical regions may require water by misting or hardly any water if native to dry areas. Your potted plants’ watering needs can vary, so do your research to discover what’s best for them.

Be Patient & Observe

Gardening is a marathon, not a sprint. Plants take time to grow, and many need a careful steward to oversee the process and intervene when necessary.

Watch for pests, changes in leaves, and any signs of distress, and adjust your care. While reaching for the bug killer seems like a quick and easy solution, it can harm your garden’s wildlife. Opt for more targeted, eco-friendly approaches, such as introducing ladybirds, lacewings, and frogs.