How to safely add retinol to your skincare routine

Retinol is often hailed as a powerhouse ingredient in skincare, but its introduction into your routine should be handled with care.

Importance of correct use

The reason why it’s so effective lies in its ability to promote cell turnover. Retinol is even used in skin treatments for milia as it helps your skin shed old cells and bring fresh, new ones to the surface.

But if you’re not used to potent active ingredients, starting off with too much or too often can lead to redness, dryness or peeling.

Begin with a low concentration

Most skincare lines offer the product in concentrations ranging from 0.25% to 1%, but higher concentrations may not be necessary, especially in the beginning. Choosing a gentler formula allows your skin to adjust gradually, reducing the likelihood of irritation.

Introduce gradually

Don’t rush into using it every night. Instead, start by applying it just once or twice a week. After your skin gets used to it, you can gradually increase the frequency. This gives allows time to adapt to the increased cell turnover which minimizes irritation.

Apply at night

Retinol can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, so it’s best to apply it in the evening before bed, allowing it to work overnight without the added risk of UV exposure.

Use the right amount

You don’t need a large amount to see results and a pea-sized amount is usually enough for your entire face. Overuse can cause irritation, so be mindful of how much you apply. Spread it evenly, avoiding sensitive areas like the eyes and corners of the mouth.

Pair with moisturizer

Since retinol can be drying, pairing it with a good moisturizer is key. Choose a hydrating product that works well for your skin type, whether it’s a thicker cream for dry areas or a lightweight gel for oilier types.

Use sun protection

Choose a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher and make it part of your morning routine. Even if you’re not directly exposed to the sun, daily sun protection helps prevent premature aging and reduces the risk of irritation.

Avoid incompatible ingredients

Retinol doesn’t play well with every other skincare ingredient and it’s important to avoid using it with products that contain strong acids such as vitamin C or AHAs/BHAs as they may cause excessive irritation.

Monitor for side effects

Everyone’s skin reacts differently, so it’s essential to monitor how you respond to retinol. If you notice extreme dryness, redness or irritation, scale back on the frequency or switch to a lower concentration.

Be patient

Like most skincare products, retinol takes time to show visible results. You might start seeing improvements in texture and tone after a few weeks, but the full benefits can take a few months to appear. Consistency is key, so be patient and allow time to reap the rewards of your new routine.