The Benefits of Using Eco-friendly Shampoo

words Alexa Wang

Picture the number of bottles of shampoo and conditioner you have used in your entire lifetime. Is it possible? Is it a countable amount or does the sheer image of how many it overwhelms you?

Eco-friendly shampoo is a guilt-free option that will leave your hair healthier than ever before. Here are some of the many advantages of ditching bottled shampoo.

Organic Ingredients

The typical shampoos found on the shelves of most families these days are full of chemicals that serve the health of your hair very little. Things like artificial perfumes, preservatives, synthetic polymers, silicones, and mineral oils are just a few of the unnatural ingredients that do your hair no good but are still the primary additives in major shampoo brands. The professionals from https://pacificspirit.io say that shampoos with organic ingredients are made with only things that can be found in nature and are healthy for your hair and body. Things like coconut oil, olive oil, argan oil, almond oil, and aloe vera are just a few of the common ingredients you’ll find in eco-friendly shampoos.

Health Benefits

Because none of the eco-friendly shampoos contain harsh chemicals, you will reap the health benefits of not being exposed to them. The long term exposure to such chemicals has been shown to cause all sorts of illnesses, birth defects, and other health problems that many people are not even aware of. By using all-natural shampoo, you save yourself the health risks and nourish your body each time you take a shower.

Soothes Skin

Your skin is the largest organ on your body, and it needs to be nourished. Many skin types are understandably irritated by the chemicals found in regular shampoos. But with eco-friendly shampoos, even the most sensitive skin types will be safe from allergic reactions and other irritations.

Maintains Hair Color

Most regular shampoos are known to strip hair of their color quickly and easily because of all of the chemicals. All-natural shampoo is ideal for colored or permed hair because it can clean without dampening the effects of the color or perm. Many people pay extra for shampoos and conditioners that are designed to maintain the effects of color and perming, but that’s completely unnecessary. Eco-friendly shampoos will contain all that’s needed to safely clean your hair without stripping it of color and texture.

DIY

It’s a common misconception that eco-friendly shampoos are more expensive. This is actually not true. There are many inexpensive shampoos that are made entirely of organic ingredients. If you have trouble finding them in your area, then you can always just make your own. Simple, do-it-yourself recipes are all over the internet, and since all of the ingredients are natural, you can find most of what you need at your local grocery store.

Fits Your Skin and Hair Type

Organic shampoos vary in their ingredients and needs they can fulfill. Whatever your hair or skin type, there is an all-natural shampoo that can surely absolve you of the typical problems that brand name shampoos might cause you. Itchy, dry scalp? Allergic to something? Not to worry. There will definitely be an eco-friendly option that will meet you where you are.

Saves the Earth

A lack of plastic regulation has obviously had stark effects on the planet. Roughly nine million tons of plastic is dumped into the oceans every year. That means that you could fill a dump truck full of plastic, dispose of it into the ocean, and repeat this every minute and only that would allow you to make it to nine million tons in one year.

Many eco-friendly shampoos come in bar form, so they don’t require the use of plastic. Those that are liquid use recycled materials for their bottles, so it relieves the earth of some of the plastic that might fill our landfills.

Shampoos and conditioners are around anywhere from 80-95% water. That is a lot of the earth’s water supply that’s only being used to create harmful shampoos and conditioners. Not only that, but people tend to leave the water running during the entirety of their showers, so it’s a double whammy.

Many eco-friendly shampoos will not use water to make their products and will come in bar form instead. This removes unnecessary water usage and aids in saving the planet.

By replacing your bottles of shampoo with bars or other eco-friendly shampoos, you can guiltlessly nourish your hair and body with all-natural ingredients. Kiss the chemicals goodbye and say hello to a new age of mindfulness in regards to your body and the planet.