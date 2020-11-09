words Alexa Wang

Global warming is a serious issue that threatens the environment and the future.

Guarantee a better tomorrow for future generations by taking action today to combat global warming. Every small change you make creates a big difference in the long run.

Here are 5 simple steps to stop global warming:

Learn About Global Warming

Learn about global warming to make a meaningful difference.

Global warming refers to the rapid increase in the Earth’s surface temperature caused by gases blocking heat from escaping the atmosphere. Greenhouse gasses, specifically carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases, are released into the atmosphere, leading to a warming effect.

Burning fossil fuels is responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions. Fossil fuels are heavily depended on and utilized to generate energy for numerous sectors, including electricity, industry, agriculture, transportation, and buildings.

Learn about the impact of global warming to effectively fight climate change and improve the environment.

Limit Waste

Limit the amount of waste you produce to combat global warming. Learning how to cook responsibly is a great start.

On average, a person generates over 4 pounds of trash daily, resulting in about 1.5 tons of waste per year. In America, it’s estimated that 200 million tons of garbage are produced yearly. The insane amount of waste created on a daily basis is piled in landfills, contributing to the greenhouse effect and increasing pollution.

Analyze your habits to discover methods for reducing waste in your life.

Plastic items, such as utensils, cups, plates, and storage containers, are used once and thrown away, adding to the waste management issue. Purchase reusable alternatives to restrict the trash and pollution you produce.

Additionally, recycle everything you can. Unfortunately, about 75% of the waste generated in America is recyclable, but only 30% of it is actually recycled. Purchase a recycling bin and check every item before throwing away your trash.

Create a cleaner environment by limiting your household waste.

Rethink Transportation

Rethink your transportation methods to stop global warming.

Transportation is responsible for 26% of the harmful greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere, and cars alone account for 82% of the amount.

Drastically change your environmental impact by altering your transportation habits. Choose to walk or bike whenever possible, mainly to work or school. Alternatively, ride the bus or carpool with friends for longer distances. In addition, consider the transportation utilized for delivering goods. Shop local products and food to reduce gases generated during transportation.

Creatively rethink your transportation to change the planet for the better.

Monitor Energy Consumption

Monitor your home’s energy consumption to significantly reduce the impact of climate change.

Burning coal, natural gas, and oil for electricity and heat is the biggest contributor of releasing greenhouse gases. Analyze your energy usage and make purposeful changes to create an energy-efficient home.

Perform an energy audit to discover the largest consumers. On average, a home’s energy usage is divided into air conditioning and heating at 46%, water heating at 14%, appliances at 13%, lighting at 9%, and electronics at 4%.

After analyzing the issues, discover methods for solving the problems and conserving energy. Tips for improving the energy efficiency of your home include:

Replacing your light bulbs with LEDs

Using your major appliances less by running full loads or choosing the microwave

Reducing hot water usage by altering the temperature on the water heater

Installing a programmable thermostat

Purchasing energy-efficient appliances

Monitor your home’s energy usage and develop smart techniques for changing your habits and lowering your electric bill.

Switch to Renewable Energy

Switch your home to renewable energy to drastically reduce your carbon footprint.

Renewable energy is a naturally replenished and inexhaustible resource utilized to create usable electricity. Types of renewable energy include sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat.

Solar power is a popular energy alternative for homeowners. Solar power is harnessed by converting sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic technology built into solar panels. Solar power is accessed by either installing a residential solar power system or participating in community solar.

Community solar provides instant solar power by allowing subscribers to lease energy from a solar farm. The guaranteed savings and increased availability make community solar an excellent option for going solar at home.

Positively impact climate change by switching your home to renewable energy.

Follow these 5 simple steps to effectively stop global warming at home.