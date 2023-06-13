“I’m thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh after so many years, to a city and a festival I love, which holds a special place in my heart. This show is a fierce, sequin-clad celebration of non-conformity and an electrifying fusion of music, performance, and pure unadulterated joy!”

Gloriously decadent and deliciously defiant, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a riotous collision of music, circus, and dark comedy that seduces and shocks in equal measure. Audiences are plunged into a world of fire-breathing burlesque, genre-defying aerialists, and boundary-smashing circus acts—all orchestrated by the magnetic Bernie Dieter: Berlin’s undisputed queen of Weimar punk and now Edinburgh’s reigning renegade. With razor-sharp wit, powerhouse vocals, and devil-may-care charisma, Dieter leads a dazzlingly diverse ensemble in a fearless celebration of freedom, pleasure, and the beautifully bizarre.

For more than a decade, the undisputed queen of punk kabarett, Bernie Dieter, has thrilled audiences across the globe with powerhouse vocals, riotous original songs, and a flair for deliciously debauched mayhem. Inspired by the hedonistic Weimar‑era Berlin clubs of the 1920s, Dieter transforms every Spiegeltent into a modern den of iniquity—a joyous, gender‑bending sanctuary where sexual freedom and difference are celebrated against a backdrop of social and political turmoil.

Club Kabarett is no ordinary variety show. Part circus, part rock‑gig, part underground party, the night detonates with provocative comedy, daring aerial and sideshow spectacle, and the thunderous sound of Dieter’s raucous haus band. It’s a triumphant middle finger to the mundane—a life‑affirming lightning bolt of pure, unadulterated joy.

Fresh from smash‑hit seasons in Melbourne, Budapest, Japan, and a celebrated run at Underbelly’s Soho Boulevard, Bernie Dieter is ready to make Edinburgh her playground once more. Step inside the Spiegeltent, surrender to the glitter and the grit, and discover why audiences leave Club Kabarett feeling deliciously alive.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett heading to Edinburgh Fringe at Underbelly Circus Hub from 2nd – 23rd August.

CAST INFORMATION

Danik Abishev – Hand Balance Maestro

Danik Abishev is a one-of-a-kind circus superstar—born to be upside down. Hailing from a traditional Russian circus family, Danik took to the stage at the tender age of four. His gravity-defying talents have taken him from the Middle East to South America with the hip-hop group Tom Tom Crew, and from dazzling stages in Dubai and Las Vegas to charming audiences on Australia’s Got Talent. A true master of balance, strength, and poise.

Soliana Ersie – Contortionist Extraordinaire

Prepare to be captivated by the salacious Soliana, whose spellbinding fusion of strength, grace, and extreme flexibility will leave you gasping, “How does she do THAT?!” A world-class contortionist, Soliana has astonished audiences across the globe with her jaw-dropping performances. Her act defies the laws of the human body—and blows the mind.

Jarred Dewey – Aerialist, Trapeze & Fly Pole

A star of Europe’s Palazzo Spiegeltent spectaculars in Berlin and Vienna, Jarred Dewey is internationally acclaimed for his mastery of aerial trapeze. As a core member of the renowned company CIRCA, he has devised and toured 13 different productions—Wunderkammer, PEEPSHOW, OPUS, and more—across 30+ countries. Jarred also shone in the West End’s La Soiree, co-devised the multi-award-winning Party Ghost, and was an original cast member of Circus Oz’s Model Citizens and NON STOP.

Iva Rosebud – Avant-Garde Drag Artistè

Melbourne’s Iva Rosebud is a queer performance icon fusing vintage flair with modern magic. Their boundary-pushing artistry spans cabaret, musical theatre, burlesque, drag, and performance art. With a signature blend of elegance and edge, Iva’s performances are utterly unforgettable—and always leave you craving more.

Jacqueline Furey – Fire Breather & Sword Swallower

A purveyor of the beautiful and the bizarre, Jacqueline Furey ignites every stage she steps on. Whether she’s swallowing swords or breathing fire, her act is guaranteed to set hearts (and loins) ablaze. Hailed as bewitching (The Weekend Edition), a wildfire (Xpress Magazine), and a force to be reckoned with (Scenestr), Jacqueline is an exceptional talent and undeniable showstopper.