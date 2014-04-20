BLACK FONDU doesn’t want to be your next genre-blender. He’s not “the future of British rap” or “London’s latest export.” He’s just BLACK FONDU — 21, Accra-born, Peckham-based, and operating somewhere between chaos and control.

His new video, “holla back girl”, is all play and provocation: a lo-fi daydream that’s as unbothered as it is deliberate. “It opens my textures and my sound alongside something familiar,” he says, sounding like someone who’s already bored of explaining himself. “The best way to do it was to keep it fun and organic, but still my style, my sound.” Translation: he’s having fun — you can keep your genre taxonomies.

BLACK FONDU’s upcoming debut EP, (out Nov 21 via Scenic Route), builds on the underground static of “im not sleeping” and “Another Domestic”. The FADER calls simplicity his secret; METAL thinks he’s one of London’s “most vital new voices.” He just calls it instinct.

The sound? Somewhere between hyperpop and a cracked phone speaker. It’s rap, it’s noise, it’s punk energy. It’s also heartbreak in distortion — “a bit fucked, but alive,” as he puts it.

He writes, produces, and edits everything himself, and his shows — sweaty, word-of-mouth chaos at The Windmill and The George Tavern — already feel like minor mythology.

“I’m not building one singular world,” he says. “I’m alive, and I’ll make anything I want.”

Which is the point, really. BLACK FONDU isn’t chasing coherence. He’s chasing feeling — the glitch, the moment, the scream between sounds. The rest of us are just trying to catch up.

