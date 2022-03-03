words Alexa Wang

Did you know that the state of your home affects your mood, energy, and even your health? A dark home makes you feel gloomy and can even lead to depression. It’s essential to keep your home bright and cheerful so that you can feel happy. How can you brighten up your home so it feels fresh and bright? Here are a few ideas.

When Your Home Feels Dark and Gloomy – How To Brighten It Up (Image Credit: Pexels)

Improve the Lighting

A home’s lighting can make a big difference in how you feel about the space. Add more lamps, light fixtures, or chandeliers. If you can’t add any new lighting, try brighter light bulbs. Opt for LED lights as they are the most energy-efficient and will last a long time. Remember to improve the outdoor lighting as well, because it affects your home’s curb appeal.

Improving the amount of natural light in your home can also help brighten it up. Some permanent solutions that increase the amount of natural light are adding a window or skylight. You could also add a mirror to the room to reflect more light and use lighter curtains.

Get Rid of Clutter

If your home feels like it’s closing in on you, try getting rid of some of the clutter. Discard unused items, organize your belongings, and create functional storage spaces. Make the beds when you wake up and tidy the areas you spend most of your time in, such as the kitchen and living room. A decluttered home will feel more open and brighter. It will also be cleaner, and you’ll be less likely to trip over things.

Add Some Color

A home with a lot of color will feel bright and happy. You can do this by painting the walls, adding colorful accessories, or growing plants. Paint the walls cheerful colors like yellow, pink, or green and add colorful prints, pillows, and curtains.

Grow plants in bright colors like Hoya Carnosa, peace lilies, and Boston ferns. Remember to update the paint on your door and fixtures to give them a fresh look.

Rearrange the Furniture

If your home feels cramped, try rearranging the furniture. Move pieces around to create new spaces and remove any furniture that blocks the natural light. You could also try using less furniture to create a more open feel. Additionally, use furniture in different ways. For example, use a coffee table as a desk or place a chair in the corner to make a reading nook.

Apart from rearranging the furniture, change the fabrics. Get new covers for your sofa, chairs, and beds. Go for bright colors or cheerful patterns to add life to the room.

Brighten the Floors

Dark floors make a room seem smaller and darker. Because it’s a lot of work to change the floors, brighten them up by adding rugs and carpets. Choose lighter colors and bright patterns. Also, keep the carpets clean to maintain the brightness.

Tend the Outdoors

An overgrown garden or yard can make a home feel dark and dreary. Tidy up the garden and trim the plants. Add some colorful flowers, garden statues, and birdhouses. If you have a porch, add some furniture, plants and cozy lighting. Realize that overgrown plants block the natural light from entering the home, so trim the foliage near your home regularly.

Clean Your Home

A dirty and dusty home will feel dark and gloomy. Make sure to clean your house regularly to keep it bright and fresh. Clean the floors, walls, windows, and furniture. Use a lemon-scented cleaner to remove odors and disinfect bacteria-ridden areas such as bathrooms and the kitchen.

Plan a daily, weekly, and monthly cleaning routine to make this exercise manageable. If you are too busy, delegate specific cleaning tasks to different family members or hire professionals.

Attend to Issues Quickly

Broken appliances, furniture, and windows can make a home feel dark and depressing. When you notice an issue, take care of it quickly. Note that ignoring issues will only make them worse. Get appliances fixed, furniture repaired, and windows replaced as soon as it is necessary. Get rid of old and broken items as well. Doing so will not just keep your home bright but will also increase its value.

Brightening Up Your Home Doesn’t Have To Be Complicated

These ideas on brightening up your home are easy to implement and will have lasting effects. Start with one or two of these tips and see how it makes a difference in your home. It will encourage you to keep going and make your home even brighter and more inviting.