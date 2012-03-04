Can you believe it? Do you want to believe it? Devo are 50 years old. And they have plans. Formed in the early seventies, Devo emerged as a groundbreaking force in the New Wave scene, rooted in the provocative concept of “de-evolution”—the belief that society was regressing rather than progressing.

The band’s core—Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Gerald and Bob Casale—developed a unique fusion of music, art, satire, and social critique, heavily influenced by the 1970 Kent State shootings, which they witnessed firsthand.

Devo’s early work, including their award-winning 1976 short film The Truth About De-Evolution, set the tone for their anti-establishment message. Their performance debut as “Sextet Devo” in 1973 introduced audiences to a new kind of musical act—part band, part performance art.

Their signature style included yellow jumpsuits, red “energy dome” hats, and characters like Booji Boy, reflecting a robotic, dystopian view of culture. Musically, Devo combined punk rock energy with electronic experimentation, using mechanical rhythms, distorted vocals, and choreographed stage performances.

With hits like “Mongoloid” (1977) and “Whip It” from the 1980 album Freedom of Choice, Devo broke into the mainstream while maintaining their biting commentary on consumerism, conformity, and technology.

Today, Devo is celebrated not just as a band, but as a multimedia project that challenged the norms of pop culture and left a lasting legacy on music, fashion, and performance art. Now they are about to embark on a tour and have announced an art show.

As well as the upcoming DEVO’s 50th anniversary tour, a limited-edition portfolio of five rare or never-before-seen fine art prints is now available for collectors and fans alike. This museum-quality collection features iconic images by legendary photographers Neal Preston, Ebet Roberts, Allan Tannenbaum, and Richard Alden Peterson.

As part of this exclusive release, purchasers will receive VIP access to a private reception during the exhibition at 111 Minna Gallery during their upcoming tour. Exact date to be announced. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the band and take home an iconic piece of DEVO history.

Each print is hand-signed, numbered, and offered as part of a strictly limited edition—a true collector’s treasure.

DEVO Print by Ebet Roberts – $2,000

In a spontaneous street encounter in early New York, Ebet Roberts captured DEVO alongside a 5th Avenue busker donning a sandwich board. With one click, the scene—complete with an ice-cream-holding passerby—froze into timeless satire. Decades later, this image remains as sharp and relevant as ever. A true moment in DEVO history, this piece adds humor, commentary, and nostalgia to any space.

DEVO Print by Allan Tannenbaum (Studio Edition) – $2,400

Shot in Tannenbaum’s studio in 1981, this print captures DEVO mid-transformation: plastic hair, patent leather shoes, pleated slacks, and khaki shirts. Surrounding themselves with tools of the techno-future—briefcase, walkie-talkie, cassette player, digital calculator, and spy camera—DEVO looks boldly toward the future. This print delivers retro-futurism with precision and style.

DEVO Print by Allan Tannenbaum (Bermuda Shorts Edition) – $2,400

In this lighter moment, Tannenbaum frames DEVO as they pause in their Bermuda shorts to reflect on fashion, grooming, and identity. Set against a warm-toned backdrop, their matching jerseys and polished black accessories gleam under studio lighting. It’s a playful and sharply styled portrait of a band always ahead of the curve—on stage and in satire.