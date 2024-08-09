How Easy Is It To Make An Extra £100 In A Weekend?

In the 21st century, there are some very diverse ways to make money. Head online to complete surveys, dig out a load of old tech to sell, etc., and the list can go on and on. It’s all about knowing what you’re capable of and what you have access to.

But considering that, how easy will it be to make an extra £100 this very weekend? It depends on how much time and effort you’ve got to spare! But if you want to give it a go, and you’d really love to have some spare cash to rely on right now, check out the list we’ve put together below.

Pexels Image – CC0 Licence

Neighbor Has a Pet? Pet Sit for Them!

Is your neighbor going away for the weekend? Head over right now and see if they need someone to pet sit for them. If you’re friendly with them they’re likely to say yes, but even if you don’t really know each other, you’ve got a chance to make a few extra dollars off of this job.

Indeed, you can even sign up to an oddjob website as a pet sitter and start gaining good reviews from happy clients. This could net you a few extra dollars every other weekend or once a month when you’ve got the time to pet sit, and that could be just the kind of flexible and short term job you need right now.

And if you love pets, you’re going to be able to spend time with cats, dogs, rabbits, and birds of all kinds! Whether you just spend a few hours there or the owner asks you to stay over for a couple of days, you can get to know some very cute animals and take all the adorable selfies you like.

Have You Got an Old Phone Somewhere?

You probably do, seeing as everyone has got an old phone tucked away in a drawer somewhere! This phone is probably one you upgraded from and got to keep, or could even be the first one you had as a kid and still hold onto to this day. Either way, this model could be worth some good money in 2024.

If you want to sell my phone, head online to find the best price. Many websites exist that offer out trade-in prices, as well as cold hard cash, and you can compare back and forth to find the best deal for the model you’ve got in hand. Of course, the model in question needs to be in good condition to get the most money, but even old phones that can be taken straight for scrap are still worth something.

Think About Renting Out Your Driveway

Did you know you can rent out a spare parking space right outside of your house? It’s true! When you’ve got a driveway that’s sitting there and doing nothing, you can pop the space onto a trusted parking website and have people pay for the privilege of using it.

Seeing as it’s just outside of your house, and all you have to do is get your phone out to sign up, this is a very low effort way to make some extra cash this weekend!

Of course, the closer to the city you are, the more money you’re going to be able to make. Central parking spaces are always going to be in high demand. However, if there’s a big event going on this weekend and people want to find somewhere affordable to put the car, they could be willing to pay out of pocket for your driveway even if you’re a little further away.

Got Time to Sign Up to Become a ‘Handyman’?

You don’t have to be a ‘handyman’ per se, but you do need to be willing to run errands and get tasks done for other people in and around your town.

Sometimes this will be grocery shopping for them, other times it will mean putting a furniture pack together, and sometimes you may even be called upon to mount a shelf or repaint the kitchen. It’s all about what skills you’re proud of, what you’re experienced in, and whether or not you’ve got the time (and patience) to get the difficult and annoying things out of the way for other people.

Indeed, apps like TaskRabbit make it easy to get involved in the ‘gig’ economy in a community minded way. Make a good impression on someone when you head round their house to plug in their new washing machine and they might just recommend you to their friends when they need something doing as well.

Got a Spare Room to Rent Short Term?

A spare room can make you a lot of money. Rent it out on the weekends, when you’re either not busy or not in the house, and you could comfortably make £100. After all, most spare rooms go for at least £50 per day.

Many sites will enable you to do this, with AirBnB being one of the most famous and reliable, but you can use more than one website to bring attention and custom your way.

Could You Answer Some Surveys?

It’s one of the diverse cash generating actions we mentioned above, but it deserves a little more detail here as well. When you sign up to survey sites, whether sponsored by brands or marketing teams or actual academic institutions, you have the chance to make a few dollars off of each site by the end of the weekend.

While this is unlikely to make you £100 within 48 hours on its own, the more sites you’re a part of, the fuller your pot is going to get. Combine it with the other methods above and you’ll be good to go!

If you want to make an extra £100 this weekend, why not spend some time checking out the ideas above? If you do, you could end up stuffing your savings jar with plenty of notes over the next few days!